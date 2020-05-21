3 Medicinal Plants You Can Grow At Home: Know Impressive Health Benefits Of Each
Medicinal plants: Since ancient times, Ayurveda suggests use of herbs and plants to fight different health issues naturally. You can plant some herbs at home that can be used for multiple purposes.
Medicinal herbs can be grown at home and used to fight different health issues
A little garden at your home can be helpful in many ways. Gardening can be more than a hobby. You can plant some herbs which can offer you medicinal properties. Since ancient times, Ayurveda also suggests use of herbs and plants to fight different health issues naturally. From stem to leaves, several plants can be used in different ways. These can offer some amazing health benefits and help you ward off diseases. In this article, you will know about three best plants that should be a part of your garden. Also, know different ways to use these.
Medicinal plants and herbs you can grow at home
1. Tulsi plant
Tulsi plant is a part of every Indian household. This plant works as ayurvedic medicine and can be used for different purposes. You can use basil leaves to fight symptoms of cold, fever and cough. It is also good for digestion. Tulsi has antibacterial properties and it can also help boost immunity. You can chew 3-4 fresh tulsi leaves every day. These leaves can also be added to teas or drinks. Tulsi tea is an aromatic drink loaded with its impressive benefits.
2. Aloe vera
Many use aloe vera as a decoration on their desks or at home. The Health benefits of aloe vera are quite popular too. Like basil, aloe vera is a must-have. To fight several health issues aloe vera can be used as an effective home remedy. Aloe vera has many properties beneficial for you. Applying fresh aloe vera gel is good for your skin and hair. It can also be applied on wounds for fast healing. Aloe vera juice can also be consumed to fight multiple digestive issues like stomach ache, constipation, acidity, indigestion and more.
3. Chamomile plant
Chamomile is commonly used to prepare tea. This can offer a wide range of health benefits. It can help eliminate menstrual discomfort. Drinking this tea may also help prevent the risk of osteoporosis. Chamomile tea can also help relieve insomnia by leaving a relaxing effect on your mind and body promoting good sleep. This tea is also food for diabetics as it may help control blood sugar levels.
