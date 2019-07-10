This Pain Relieving Herbal Supplement Is Not Safe: Know How To Use Herbal Supplements Safely
Researchers highlighted the possible side effects of using a popular herb- kratom. This herb is usually used for treating pain and opioid addiction. Here is what the study explained.
Consult a doctor before you start consuming a herbal medicine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not over consume herbal supplements
- There can be many side effects of not using herbal supplements correctly
- Pregnant women should avoid herbal supplements
Herbal supplements are usually used to avoid the side effects of pills. But before using herbal supplements for treatment you need to know the right method to use herbal supplements. Most herbal supplements usually do not have any side effects. But a recent study highlighted that a herb 'kratom' which is used to treat pain and opioid addiction is not safe. The study evaluated the possible side effects of using this herb. The study further elaborated that a person may experience vomiting, toxicity, hallucinations and agitation after using kratom.
The study was published in the journal Pharmacotherapy. Researchers from Binghamton University contributed to the study. The research explained that kratom is derived from the plants but one must understand the possible side effects.
How to use herbal supplements safely?
You must know the do's and don'ts of using herbal supplements. There are certain precautions you should be aware of. Here are some tips to use herbal supplements in the right way.
1. Consult your doctor first
You should not choose herbal supplements own your own. Consult a doctor first to avoid any complication. If you face any early side effect after consumption of the herbal supplement advised by your doctor you must stop its use and consult your doctor immediately.
Also read: How Safe Are Herbal Products? Know What Happens If You Overuse Them
2. Follow the instruction properly
Before adding the herbal supplements to your daily routine you must read carefully all the instruction mentioned on the supplement. Also, make a point that you do not miss any of the precautions suggested by your doctor. Keep a mark of the date and time as well.
Also read: Herbal Medicines Aid Newborns' Digestive System: Expert
3. Evaluate your other health conditions
You must ls examine your other health conditions before taking herbal supplements. If you are consuming other medications then a doctor's recommendations are essential before you start herbal supplements.
Also read: 5 Herbs For A Healthy Digestive System
If you are pregnant or suffering from any chronic illness, do not choose herbal supplements without your doctor's recommendation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.