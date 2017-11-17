ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Easy Exercises To Get Rid Of Fat On Your Back

Fat on your back can be reduced by doing various back-intensive cardio exercises.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 17, 2017 07:29 IST
Fat on back can be reduced by some cardio exercises

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Back-intensive cardio works wonders for burning excess fat on back.
  2. Bridge exercise helps stabilising back muscles tremendously.
  3. Skipping on jump ropes can help in toning your shoulders and back.

Of all the flabs and tyres we get when we gain weight, the most difficult ones to get rid of is the fat on the back. It is quite embarrassing to not have much of a tummy but an embarrassing amount of flab coming out of your top from the back. It also makes you feel uncomfortable in your own skin to a certain extent. So here a few exercises that will help you get rid of the fat on your back.

Back-intensive cardio exercises

Cardio works wonders for people who are looking forward to burning excess fat. For reducing fat on your back, do back intensive cardio-exercises like rowing, boxing, or swimming.

swimming is back intensive cardio exercise

Photo Credit: iStock

Push-ups and pull-ups

Push-ups and pull-ups are great exercises for reducing back fat. Begin with negative pull ups as follows:

  • Start with your palms facing outwards at the top of the movement.
  • Slowly lower yourself in a controlled motion.
  • Repeat for at least 10 times. Do not push yourself too hard though. Follow the strength of your body.
Then move onto full pull-ups:
  • Start from the bottom of the movement.
  • Pull up with your back, shoulders, and arms.
  • Lower yourself in a controlled manner and repeat 5-10 times, according to your comfort level.
  • You can include modified push-ups in your workout regime by doing the following:
  • Slowly lower your chest to the ground while focusing your back muscles.
  • Push back up to the top position.
  • Repeat for 10-20 repetitions according to what suits your body.
push ups help in reducing fat on back

Photo Credit: iStock

Straight-arm planks

Planks are amazing core-strengthening exercises. They help in overall toning of the body and burning excess fat.

planks are amazing core strengthening exercises

Photo Credit: iStock

Jump rope

Skipping on jump ropes can help in toning your shoulders and back.
skipping rope helps in reducing back fat

Photo Credit: iStock

Bridges

Bridge exercises - which involve laying straight on your back while liftings your waist and hips - are helpful in stabilising back muscles tremendously. 
bridges help in stabilising back muscles

Photo Credit: iStock

