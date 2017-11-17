5 Easy Exercises To Get Rid Of Fat On Your Back
Fat on your back can be reduced by doing various back-intensive cardio exercises.
Of all the flabs and tyres we get when we gain weight, the most difficult ones to get rid of is the fat on the back. It is quite embarrassing to not have much of a tummy but an embarrassing amount of flab coming out of your top from the back. It also makes you feel uncomfortable in your own skin to a certain extent. So here a few exercises that will help you get rid of the fat on your back.
Back-intensive cardio exercises
Cardio works wonders for people who are looking forward to burning excess fat. For reducing fat on your back, do back intensive cardio-exercises like rowing, boxing, or swimming.
Push-ups and pull-ups
Push-ups and pull-ups are great exercises for reducing back fat. Begin with negative pull ups as follows:
- Start with your palms facing outwards at the top of the movement.
- Slowly lower yourself in a controlled motion.
- Repeat for at least 10 times. Do not push yourself too hard though. Follow the strength of your body.
- Start from the bottom of the movement.
- Pull up with your back, shoulders, and arms.
- Lower yourself in a controlled manner and repeat 5-10 times, according to your comfort level.
- You can include modified push-ups in your workout regime by doing the following:
- Slowly lower your chest to the ground while focusing your back muscles.
- Push back up to the top position.
- Repeat for 10-20 repetitions according to what suits your body.
Straight-arm planks
Planks are amazing core-strengthening exercises. They help in overall toning of the body and burning excess fat.
Jump rope
Skipping on jump ropes can help in toning your shoulders and back.
Bridges
Bridge exercises - which involve laying straight on your back while liftings your waist and hips - are helpful in stabilising back muscles tremendously.
