10 Foods That Will Help Keep Your Uric Acid Levels Under Control
Increase in uric acid levels in the body can lead to gout. Know about these foods which will help in controlling uric acid levels.
High levels of uric acid in urine can also signal kidney stones
Uric acid is a chemical produced by the body when it breaks down purines. The compounds that enter bloodstream through a natural breakdown of cells are known as purines. Purines are also created when the body digests certain foods like peas, mushroom, sardine etc. To diagnose levels of uric acid in the body, a uric acid test is done. Any abnormalities in uric acid levels will require a uric acid test to be determined. It helps in determining how much uric acid is been produced and removed from the body.
Any increase in uric acid levels in the body can lead to a condition known as gout. It is one the common forms of arthritis and is characterised by pain or tenderness in joints, especially in toes and ankles. Other symptoms of gout include swollen joints, reddened or discoloured skin around a joint or a joint that is too hot to be touched.
High levels of uric acid in urine can also signal kidney stones. Symptoms of kidney stones include sever pain in lower back, frequent urination, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.
Common causes of high levels of uric acid in the blood include eating too much of foods containing purines, liver diseases, obesity, kidney diseases or bone marrow disorders
So what are the foods that can help in controlling your uric acid levels? Read below to know all about them:
1. Green tea
Catechin in green tea is a protein antioxidant which helps in slowing down the production of enzymes related to uric acid formation. It helps in controlling uric acid levels in the body and lowers risks of developing gout. What's more is that green tea is considered to be good for health as well.
Green tea helps in controlling uric acid
2. Apple cider vinegar
Controlling levels of uric acid in the body is one the many functions of apple cider vinegar. You can add 3 spoons of it in water and have it around 3 times in a day for effective results.
3. Foods rich in Vitamin C
Foods rich in Vitamin C can be helpful in controlling levels of uric acid in the body. Citrus fruits like oranges, lime, Brussel sprouts, guava and bell peppers are all rich sources of Vitamin C.
Broccoli is rich in Vitamin C
4. Foods rich in fibre
Including foods which are a good source of fibre can be helpful in controlling your uric acid levels in the body. Fibrous foods help in absorbing uric acid in the blood stream and also help in eliminating excess uric acid from the body. These foods include leafy green vegies, oats, whole grains, broccoli, pumpkin, pears, celery, cucumbers, blueberries, apples, oranges etc. Dietary fibre in these foods helps in easing the absorption and elimination of uric acid from the body.
Leafy green veggies are rich in fibre
5. Cherries
Anthocyanins in cherries are anti-inflammatory substance that helps in controlling levels of uric acid in the body. Cherries also prevent formation of crystals and accumulation of uric acid in the joints.
Cherries can help in controlling uric acid levels
6. Fresh vegetable juices
A juice prepared by adding juice of carrot, cucumber and beetroot can be used as an effective home remedy for controlling uric acid levels in the body.
Fresh vegetable juice can be used for controlling uric acid levels
7. Low fat dairy products
Consumption of low fat dairy products can go a long way in preventing increase of uric acid levels in the blood. Low fat products include skimmed milk and almond milk to name a few.
Low fat dairy products help in controlling uric acid levels
8. Olive oil
Olive oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are helpful in controlling levels of uric acid in the blood.
9. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, flax seeds, and walnuts can help in reducing inflammation and swelling in the joints caused by high levels of uric acid in the body.
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acid
10. Water
Regulating uric acid levels in the body is one the many reasons why many experts suggest drinking lots of water throughout the day. Water helps in eliminating harmful toxins from the body including excessive uric acid.
Drinking water helps in eliminating harmful toxins from the body
