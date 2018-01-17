Have You Used Activated Charcoal For Your Skin Yet? It's About Time You Did
Activated charcoal can do wonders to your skin, here's how.
This magical ingredient works by clearing your skin of all issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Activated charcoal is free from all sorts of chemical treatments
- It captures harmful chemicals and pulls off dirt from your skin
- Use activated charcoal to make your own eyeliner and mascara
Activated charcoal is probably not a new term for you all. You must have heard about it in the advertisements of beauty products and even toothpastes. These products are sold with the pretext that they will benefit your skin and teeth. But what exactly is activated charcoal? Is it natural or processed? Well, it is a natural ingredient, free from all sorts of chemical treatments. When charcoal is treated in heat in a way so that it forms pores, it turns into activated charcoal. This product works by capturing harmful chemicals and pulls off dirt from your skin.
This magical ingredient works by clearing your skin of all issues. So let's cut to the chase and see how activated charcoal can be used to get a clear and problem-free skin.
Also read: 7 Reasons For White Spots On Your Skin
1. Clears acne
If you directly apply activated charcoal on acne, it can solve any, yes any acne problem. All you need is activated charcoal capsules, aloe vera gel and a teaspoon of tea tree essential oil. Mix these well to make a paste and apply on acne affected areas. Do this twice a week to see the results. Just make sure that your hands are clean when you apply the paste.
2. Eyeliner and mascara
Quit spending a bomb on branded eyeliners and mascaras, which of course, aren't safe either. Use activated charcoal to make your own eyeliner and mascara. All you need is activated charcoal and water. Mix them together and with the help of the right brush, use the two as a safe eyeliner and mascara.
3. Cleans pores
The best way to remove dirt from your skin is with the help of activated charcoal. To keep your skin clean, the first thing you need to do is keep your pores clear. For this, you need activated charcoal, water and aloe vera gel. Mix the three together to make a paste. Apply this as a face mask to clear your skin of all issues like acne.
Also read: Top 5 Foods You Need To Avoid For A Clear Skin
4. Clearing armpits
Dark armpits are extremely unattractive to look at. You are technically robbed the opportunity to wear sleeveless tops. Then how to get fair armpits? It's easy, use activated charcoal paste. Regular usage of activated charcoal can help you get fair armpits.
5. Healing bug bites and scars
So if you were ever bitten by a bee, you must be worried about the scar left behind. Relax; you can get rid of it with the help of activated charcoal. Apply a paste of activated charcoal and aloe vera gel on the scar to reduce inflammation and promote healing. For the scars, you can mix activated charcoal with some bentonite clay and water to get rid of permanent marks and get a clear skin.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------