What Does Having A Fatty Liver Really Mean? Expert Advice
Fatty liver is a reversible condition and would only require certain modifications in your lifestyle for cure. It has no specific symptoms and causes no permanent damage in most cases, unless the condition worsens over time.
Fatty liver can be cured by alterations in lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS
- Limited fat content in liver is normal but not otherwise
- It has no specific symptoms and causes no permanent damage
- Treatment OF a fatty liver, you may not require medication or surgery
Hepatic steatosis or fatty liver is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver. Limited fat content in liver is normal but not otherwise. It is a response to liver injury. Excess fat in liver invades the liver, harming the healthy areas. When 5% of the total weight of the liver is fat, there is a good chance that you have hepatic steatosis. This condition slows down body metabolism which results in weight gain and an inability of the body to lose weight. However, in some cases, the affected may not put on weight.
Our expert Dr Gita Prakash says, "Fatty liver basically happens because of having a diet which has a lot of fat in it, and when one does not exercise. Fatty liver shows up in the ultrasound. Sometimes, you can get liver enzymes high, which can also be the reason for fatty liver. One can have liver tonics in this case. Besides, people who have fatty liver should reduce the amount of oil in their diet and make sure that they are walking enough to breakdown all your calories. Also, they should avoid consuming alcohol. Exercising more and avoiding drinking can help one deal with fatty liver."
What are the symptoms of a fatty liver?
There are no specific symptoms of this condition. However, fatigue and abdominal discomfort are common symptoms. Excess fat in liver can cause inflammation and the symptoms include:-
1. Poor appetite
2. Weight loss
3. Weakness
4. Fatigue
5. Abdominal pain
Fatty liver may also progress to live cirrhosis or even liver failure and here are the symptoms:
1. Confusion
2. Easy bleeding
3. Enlarged abdomen
4. Jaundice of skin and yellowing of eyes
What are the causes of fatty liver?
A fatty liver is found in heavy drinkers or alcoholics. It is a result of excessive alcohol intake. But doctors fail to determine what causes this condition in non-alcoholics. Excess consumption of fat slows down metabolism and kills the ability of the liver to burn excess fat, but it is not a factor directly responsible for the condition.
Some of the causes of a fatty liver are:-
1. Inheritance
2. Quick weight loss
3. Diabetes
4. Obesity
5. High blood sugar level
6. Reaction from medication
Is there a treatment for fatty liver?
In order to treat a fatty liver, you may not require medication or surgery, simple alterations in lifestyle would do it for you. The doctor may recommend the following:-
1. Limiting and avoiding alcohol
2. Lose weight
3. Stop consuming saturated fatty acids
4. Control blood sugar
5. Manage calorie-intake
6. Exercise regularly
Excess fat in liver is not something to worry about, but it cannot be avoided at the same time. To avoid it from becoming a severe condition of cirrhosis or liver failure, sought to prevention of this at an early stage.
(Dr. Gita Prakash is a family physician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park)