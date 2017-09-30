ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  How To Lower Down Your Risk Of Getting HIV?

How To Lower Down Your Risk Of Getting HIV?

One of the most dangerous STDs ever, the HIV infection affected around 80,000 people in the country last year. The virus may get transferred to a person's body due to infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids. And although anyone can fall prey to the dreadful virus, still, there are things you can, that will help prevent HIV. Here's how you can lower down your risk of getting HIV.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 30, 2017 08:11 IST
2-Min Read
How To Lower Down Your Risk Of Getting HIV?

Here's what you should and should not do so as to lower down your risk of getting HIV

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The HIV infection affected around 80,000 people in India last year
  2. Practicing safe sex, having limited no. of partners reduce risk of HIV
  3. Talking to your partner, getting tested regularly also helps
One of the most dangerous Sexually Transmitted diseases to ever exist, HIV infection affected around 80,000 people in the country last year. The HIV infection is caused by a virus of the same name (HIV-Human Immunodeficiency virus) that may get transferred to a person's body due to infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids. Having unprotected sex, having too many sexual partners, sharing drug needles with someone who is infected are the major ways how people develop HIV. Dangerous as it may sound, HIV also gets transferred from an infected mother to her baby during pregnancy, birth or breastfeeding. Symptoms may include fever, sore throat, headaches, muscle aches/joint pain, swollen glands, weight loss and extreme fatigue.

Although anyone can fall prey to the dreadful virus, still, there are things you can do, that will help prevent HIV. Here's how you can lower down your risk of getting HIV.

1. Practice Safer Sex

Mainly spread by having unprotected sex, HIV could very much be prevented if you follow safe and healthy sexual rituals. Use a condom every time you indulge in sexual encounters and take the necessary medications so as to nullify your risk of developing the infection.

sex

Photo Credit: iStock

Also Read: 6 Health Reasons To Have Sex Now!

2. Limit your number of partners

The more the number of people you have sex with, the higher is your risk of getting HIV, as it raises your vulnerability to having sex with an infected individual. It is generally recommended to have one sexual partner all through your life so as to keep the risk of dreadful STDs like HIV at bay.

3. Talk to your partner

Get to talking terms with your partner about HIV. Yes, we mean it. Get to know whether they may be at risk of HIV. Also, get tested together to pave the way for a healthier and safer sex life.

4. Get Yourself and your partner(s) tested

Regularly get yourself tested for HIV and also insist your partners to get tested. This will help you know your own and your partner's HIV status in advance, so you can take rational decisions and lower down your risk of getting the virus.

5. Keep Syringes private

Never ever share your needles and syringes with anyone, as the person you may share them with could be infected.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------