5 Key Habits To Maintain Your Weight

Maintaining a proper body weight is vital for your overall good-health and well-being. It makes you look good and gives you confidence, but most importantly, it helps you keep away the risk of dreadful diseases like High BP, diabetes etc that are just simple by-products of obesity. So, it becomes important to follow healthy habits for a healthy weight. Here are 5 key habits to help you maintain your weight.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 28, 2017 08:10 IST
2-Min Read
Key habits to maintain weight: Healthy food and regular exercise are vital to maintain your weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Maintaining proper body weight key to overall good health and well being.
  2. Eating healthy food and exercising regularly significant.
  3. Never skip meals, drink plenty of water, monitor your growth.
Here are 5 key habits to help you maintain your weight.

1. Planned Meals

Before you start stressing over it, let us tell you it's easy. People who are successful in maintaining a healthy and desirable weight are good meal-planners. It is important to include foods rich in all essential nutrients, so that your body doesn't miss out on any vital element. One should plan their meals in such a manner that they are filling, healthy as well as good enough to satisfy the taste buds. You may want to consult a personal trainer if you find it difficult to plan it for yourself.

food

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Regular Exercise

Exercise is important. Regular exercise helps you maintain weight and a proper body shape in the long run. It also helps lower down the risk of a whole lot of diseases. A point to be noted here is that you don't need to hit the gym and lift up those heavyweight barbells to stay fit, all you need is a moderate exercise plan on a consistent basis. Running, swimming, playing sports are all good exercise options.

running

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keep Hydrated

Many a studies and research have shown that drinking plenty of water aids you in losing or maintaining weight in the long run. It is also good for proper functioning of your bodily systems. Aim to drink around 8 to 12 glasses of water each day.

water

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Don't starve yourself

A big mistake that a lot of people commit while looking to lose or maintain weight is that they start running away from food. But the truth is that doing this is not going to help you an inch. Your body needs energy to function properly and food is what gives you that energy. So, do eat healthy and filling meals at regular intervals. Never skip your meals.

5. Monitor the progress

After all, do remember to keep track of the progress of your weight loss plans, and make necessary adjustments as and when required.



