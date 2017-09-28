5 Key Habits To Maintain Your Weight
Maintaining a proper body weight is vital for your overall good-health and well-being. It makes you look good and gives you confidence, but most importantly, it helps you keep away the risk of dreadful diseases like High BP, diabetes etc that are just simple by-products of obesity. So, it becomes important to follow healthy habits for a healthy weight. Here are 5 key habits to help you maintain your weight.
Key habits to maintain weight: Healthy food and regular exercise are vital to maintain your weight
1. Planned Meals
Before you start stressing over it, let us tell you it's easy. People who are successful in maintaining a healthy and desirable weight are good meal-planners. It is important to include foods rich in all essential nutrients, so that your body doesn't miss out on any vital element. One should plan their meals in such a manner that they are filling, healthy as well as good enough to satisfy the taste buds. You may want to consult a personal trainer if you find it difficult to plan it for yourself.
2. Regular Exercise
3. Keep Hydrated
Many a studies and research have shown that drinking plenty of water aids you in losing or maintaining weight in the long run. It is also good for proper functioning of your bodily systems. Aim to drink around 8 to 12 glasses of water each day.
4. Don't starve yourself
A big mistake that a lot of people commit while looking to lose or maintain weight is that they start running away from food. But the truth is that doing this is not going to help you an inch. Your body needs energy to function properly and food is what gives you that energy. So, do eat healthy and filling meals at regular intervals. Never skip your meals.
5. Monitor the progress
After all, do remember to keep track of the progress of your weight loss plans, and make necessary adjustments as and when required.