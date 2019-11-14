Listen To Music When Driving In Heavy Traffic For Lesser Cardiac Stress, Finds Study; These 7 Lifestyle Tips Can Help Too
Listen to music while driving to prevent acute stress and risk of sudden heart attack
HIGHLIGHTS
- Taking stress can be bad for your heart health
- Exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet for a healthy heart
- Good quality sleep is important to reduce risk of heart disease
Listening to music when driving in heavy traffic can have some benefits on your health. According to a study by researchers at Sao Paulo State University (UNESP), listening to music can reduce the cardiac stress of driving in heavy traffic. Stress related to driving is considered to be a risk factor for both cardiovascular disease and sudden heart attack. Choosing suitable driving music like instrumental can be one way to reduce such risks. Findings of the study were published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine journal. Researchers of the study mention that listening to music during such situations of acute stress such as driving in heavy traffic can be a preventive measure in favour of cardiovascular health.
Here are other ways to protect your heart health
Listening to good music, taking less stress, eating the right kinds of foods and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are essential prerequisites for reducing risk of heart disease. Keep reading to know some tips for the same:
1. Quit smoking: Smoking causes cancer and puts you at risk of heart disease. Chemicals in tobacco can damage your heart and blood vessels. Cigarette smoke reduces oxygen in your blood, increases blood pressure and heart rate. This puts you at risk of heart disease and heart attack. Quit smoking today for a better heart and overall health.
2. Be regular at exercising: Cardio exercises are good for your heart health. Being physically active and exercising regularly can reduce risk of heart disease. It is also an effective way to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. Minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise in a week is important for people of all groups.
3. Eat healthy: A heart-healthy diet is one which includes home-cooked food, fresh fruits and vegetables, lentils and legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains and healthy fats. All of these foods make for a balanced diet that you can follow for as long as you want. Limit intake of salt, sugar, processed, deep-fried and junk food, alcohol and saturated fats to prevent risk of heart disease and heart attack.
4. Lose weight and maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight, especially if you carry extra weight around the mid-section, puts you at risk of heart disease. Healthy diet and regular exercise can together help you lose weight.
5. Do not compromise on your sleep: A good night's sleep is required for a healthy heart, weight and health. Lack of sleep can increase risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression. If you wake up feeling tired and fatigued despite getting 8 hours of sleep or more, you are not sleeping well. Take measures to improve your sleep quality and talk to your doctor if nothing helps.
6. Take less stress: Being overstressed can put you at risk of heart disease and heart attack. If you get stressed because of a minor occurrence, then you need to work on it. Not every stressful situation needs to be reacted on. Do yoga, practise meditation or listen to good music. Take up stress-management strategies to reduce risk of heart disease.
