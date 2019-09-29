World Heart Day 2019: Heart Attack Signs And Symptoms; What To Do In An Emergency?
World heart day emphasises on promoting lifestyle changes and habits which can improve heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. This World Heart Day here are the symptoms of a heart attack and emergency treatment required during a heart attack.
iStock
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Heart Day is observed on 29 September every year
- The number of heart disease cases are on a rise
- Pain in chest is a classic symptom of heart attack
World Heart Day 2019 strives to make people understand the importance of a healthy heart. This year it wants to create a global community of heart heroes which can promise to take care of not just their heart but help others as well. The number of cases of heart diseases is on a rise in the past few years. There are multiple kinds of cardiovascular disease which can affect an individual. This World Heart Day let us understand heart attack which is a kind of cardiovascular disease which is affecting many. Here are the symptoms of a heart attack and emergency treatment required during a heart attack.
What are the symptoms of a heart attack?
A heart attack is a serious condition which requires emergency treatment. The signs and symptoms can be misunderstood easily but early treatment can help you control the condition. Some of the common symptoms may include-
Dr. Naveen Bhamri who is a cardiologist mentioned, "Tightness in the chest, sweating, breathlessness, heaviness in arm and jaw, nausea and vomiting are the classical sign and symptoms."
Also read: Will I Ever Get A Heart Attack? Know Your Risks And Top 6 Tips To Prevent It
What to do after noticing these symptoms?
"Ask the patient to swallow aspirin immediately and get his/her ECG done from a nearby hospital. If there is a ST elevation in ECG then either thrombolysis or primary angioplasty should be the option depending on the distance from a nearby lab. If the lab is far or more than 90 minutes away then thrombolysis and if nearby primary angioplasty is the best option to prevent further damage to heart muscles (myocardium)," Dr. Naveen elaborated.
Also read: You Can Avoid Heart Attacks! This Is How
What to do in an emergency?
If someone near you suffers from a heart attack you must not waste time and help the patient get medical help as soon as possible. You should not wait for anything as every minute counts. Dr. Naveen explained, "If patient becomes unconscious then immediate CPR should be done by the attendant and continue the CPR till the patient reaches the hospital."
Also read: What Is Cardiac Arrest? Know Symptoms And How To Help Someone During An Emergency
(Dr. Naveen Bhamri, HOD & Director - Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.