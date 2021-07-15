ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Common Mistakes Young People Should Avoid For A Healthy Heart

Heart health: Several common mistakes can unknowingly affect your health and increase disease risk. Here are some of these you should avoid.
  By: Dr Vivek Shama  Updated: Jul 15, 2021 04:02 IST
3-Min Read
Unhealthy lifestyle and diet increases the risk of diseases in individuals

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat a well-balanced diet to ensure a healthy weight
  2. Manage pre-existing conditions like high cholesterol, hypertension etc.
  3. Regular exercise is crucial to boost your overall health

According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Poor lifestyle, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle are some of the factors to blame, Not just adults, youngsters these days also experience heart-related conditions and many are at a higher risk. During the ongoing pandemic, with restricted physical activities individuals are not only restricted to stay at home but are working for prolonged hours and inclined to junk food. The excess use of gadgets and social media has also inclined them towards a sedentary lifestyle. In this article here are some common mistakes youngsters should avoid to safeguard their heart health.

Youngsters should avoid following these-

1. Stress


Stress leads to high blood pressure, chest pain, irregular heart beats which weakens the heart muscles leading to heart diseases. High cortisol levels from long-term stress increases the blood cholesterol, triglyceride and blood sugar levels.

a0va4qcg

Uncontrolled stress is harmful to your health in many ways
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Smoking

People who smoke are at a higher risk of coronary artery disease and brain stroke. Almost 1 out of 5 heart related deaths are directly related to smoking. Life expectancy is much lesser in people who are heavy smokers.

Also read: What Are The Common Risk Factors For Heart Attack? Find Out Here

3. Sedentary lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of several health conditions. You should exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for a healthy heart. It will also help control other risk factors linked with heart disease such as high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, obesity and much more. 

4. Long working hours

Prolonged and irregular working hours has always been associated with negative health and well being, which too leads to sleep disorders, accidents, worsens mental health and heart attacks. One should take intermittent breaks while working like stretching exercises, keeping right posture and good hydration for a healthy body.

Also read: Suffering From Chronic Pulmonary Heart Disease? Fitness Expert Shares 5 Exercises You Must Try

5. Late night sleep

Sleep has a dramatic effect on your mental as well as physical well-being. It is crucial to ensure 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

0cbvbtgo

it is crucial to ensure a healthy sleep schedule for a healthy mind and body
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Junk food

It is rich in instant calories and bad cholesterol. Indulging in junk food too often increases the risk of several health conditions including weight gain, poor cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and more. It is advised to take balanced diet (full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish and poultry).

Also read: Keep Your Heart Healthy, Here's How

7. Associated Diseases-

Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and DVT increases the risk of coronary artery disease. Therefore it is crucial to manage these conditions.

Take note- Regular meditation and yoga not only helps in reducing mental stress but also increase the physical wellbeing of the individual keeping them healthy and motivated.

(Dr Vivek Shama is a Clinical Cardiologist, Specialist- Preventive Cardiology & Infectious diseases and Expert COVID-19 Care & Post COVID Lifestyle Management)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

