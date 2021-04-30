What Are The Common Risk Factors For Heart Attack? Find Out Here
Heart attack: Several modifiable and non-modifiable factors can increase the risk of heart attack. Here are some of these you must know.
Obesity may increase the risk of heart attack
Heart attack also known as myocardial infarction is a serious condition during which there is a loss of blood supply to the muscles of the heart, as a result the heart muscle begins to die. The flow of the blood can be restricted due to several reasons including buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the arteries. It is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment. Some might experience symptoms before a heart attack including pain in the chest, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, heartburn and cold sweat. Certain factors can increase the risk of a heart attack and lead to buildup in the arteries. Here are some of the risk factors you need to know.
Heart attack risk factors
1. Age
It is a non-modifiable risk factor for heart attack. Men above the age of 45 and women over 55 years are at a higher risk of heart attack than younger men and women. Therefore, it is essential to take all necessary precautions timely.
2. Poor cholesterol levels
Poor diet and sedentary lifestyle lead to unhealthy levels of cholesterol in the blood. Cholesterol deposits inside the lining of the arteries leading to poor flow of blood. Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly to beat the risk of poor cholesterol levels.
3. Unhealthy weight
Obesity triggers several factors that can elevate heart affect risk. It can affect your blood pressure, blood sugar levels and cholesterol too. Losing weight is an effective way to fight against heart diseases.
4. Untreated hypertension
High blood pressure is often referred as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms and increase the risk of heart disease. If left untreated, hypertension can damage your arteries and lead to a heart attack.
5. Excess use of tobacco
Excess use of tobacco and exposure to second-hand smoke for a longer period are harmful to your health in more ways than one. These can negatively affect your heart too.
6. Diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic condition. According to studies, people with diabetes are at a higher risk of heart-related conditions. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid complications.
7. Family history
It is another non-modifiable risk factor for heart attack. If someone in your family including your parents, grandparents and siblings have had a heart attack, get yourself screened at an early stage.
A healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help in keeping your heart healthy. Watch out for symptoms and seek medical help on time.
