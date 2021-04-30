ASK OUR EXPERTS

Heart

What Are The Common Risk Factors For Heart Attack? Find Out Here

Heart attack: Several modifiable and non-modifiable factors can increase the risk of heart attack. Here are some of these you must know.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 30, 2021 05:54 IST
3-Min Read
What Are The Common Risk Factors For Heart Attack? Find Out Here

Obesity may increase the risk of heart attack

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Unhealthy weight can increase the risk of heart disease
  2. Add foods loaded with antioxidants to your diet for a healthy heart
  3. Cardio exercises are beneficial to your heart in several ways

Heart attack also known as myocardial infarction is a serious condition during which there is a loss of blood supply to the muscles of the heart, as a result the heart muscle begins to die. The flow of the blood can be restricted due to several reasons including buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the arteries. It is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment. Some might experience symptoms before a heart attack including pain in the chest, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, heartburn and cold sweat. Certain factors can increase the risk of a heart attack and lead to buildup in the arteries. Here are some of the risk factors you need to know.

Heart attack risk factors

1. Age


It is a non-modifiable risk factor for heart attack. Men above the age of 45 and women over 55 years are at a higher risk of heart attack than younger men and women. Therefore, it is essential to take all necessary precautions timely.

Also read: Heart healthy foods: Summer Edition

2. Poor cholesterol levels

Poor diet and sedentary lifestyle lead to unhealthy levels of cholesterol in the blood. Cholesterol deposits inside the lining of the arteries leading to poor flow of blood. Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly to beat the risk of poor cholesterol levels.

o4991jvg

Bad cholesterol deposits as plaque inside the arteries
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Unhealthy weight

Obesity triggers several factors that can elevate heart affect risk. It can affect your blood pressure, blood sugar levels and cholesterol too. Losing weight is an effective way to fight against heart diseases.

4. Untreated hypertension

High blood pressure is often referred as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms and increase the risk of heart disease. If left untreated, hypertension can damage your arteries and lead to a heart attack.

Also read: Hypertension: This Summer Fruit Can Help You Control High Blood Pressure; Know How It Works

5. Excess use of tobacco

Excess use of tobacco and exposure to second-hand smoke for a longer period are harmful to your health in more ways than one. These can negatively affect your heart too.

t5uf22go

Use of tobacco is harmful to your health in several ways
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition. According to studies, people with diabetes are at a higher risk of heart-related conditions. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid complications.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Replace Sugar With Honey?

7. Family history

It is another non-modifiable risk factor for heart attack. If someone in your family including your parents, grandparents and siblings have had a heart attack, get yourself screened at an early stage.

A healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help in keeping your heart healthy. Watch out for symptoms and seek medical help on time.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

