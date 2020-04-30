Heart Health: Follow These Diet Tips To Improve Your Cholesterol
Heart health: Healthy diet and lifestyle can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Here are some diet tips you can follow.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maintain healthy cholesterol levels with a healthy diet
- Avoid consumption trans fat
- Do not add too much salt or sugar to your diet
High cholesterol levels can affect your heart health. Poor cholesterol levels can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. High levels of bad cholesterol build up in the arteries and end up clogging them. Clogged arteries affect the flow of the blood and make the heart work harder to push blood. This increases the risk of heart disease as well as results in poor circulation of blood to different body parts. Healthy diet and lifestyle can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Diet also plays a major role. Here are some diet tips you can follow.
Diet tips to maintain healthy cholesterol levels
1. Add more fibre to your diet
Fibre is good for health in various ways. It is good for your heart health and helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Fibre also keeps you full for longer and makes you eat less promoting healthy weight management. Add fiber-rich fruits and vegetables to your heart-friendly diet.
2. Consume omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids offer a variety of health benefits including a healthy heart. Omega-3 does not affect cholesterol levels directly but promotes heart health in various ways. Add omega-3 rich foods including fatty fishes, flaxseed or walnuts.
3. Do not skip herbs and spices
Several herbs and spices are loaded with medicinal properties and health benefits. Spices like turmeric have properties that can control cholesterol levels. Garlic, clove, mint or thyme are some herbs and spices that can help in controlling cholesterol levels.
4. Check for added sugar
You might not know but several foods and drinks are loaded with added sugar especially carbonated drinks. Added sugar is not just bad for your cholesterol levels but can lead to weight gain, affect blood sugar levels and much more. Always check the ingredients of foods before consuming them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
