Home »  Living Healthy »  High Cholesterol Symptoms That Strike When You Walk: Know The Red Flags

High Cholesterol Symptoms That Strike When You Walk: Know The Red Flags

Recognising early warning signs of high cholesterol, particularly those that appear while walking, can help prevent severe complications.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 20, 2025 11:54 IST
3-Min Read
High Cholesterol Symptoms That Strike When You Walk: Know The Red Flags

High Cholesterol Symptoms That Strike When You Walk: Know The Red Flags

High cholesterol is often called a silent killer because it doesn't always show obvious symptoms until it leads to serious health complications. However, certain physical signs, especially while walking, can indicate an underlying issue. When cholesterol levels are high, fatty deposits can build up in the arteries, restricting blood flow and causing discomfort, particularly in the legs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), high cholesterol contributes to over 4 million deaths annually worldwide, making it a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Recognising early warning signs of high cholesterol, particularly those that appear while walking, can help prevent severe complications.

How high cholesterol affects walking

High cholesterol can lead to peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition where plaque buildup in the arteries reduces blood flow to the legs. This can cause pain, cramping, and discomfort while walking, signalling poor circulation.



RELATED STORIES
related

Diabetes Alert: 8 Subtle Physical Clues From Your Body

Recognising the early signs of diabetes allows for timely intervention, preventing long-term damage to the body.

related

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2025: Theme And Its Significance

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2025: The theme for World TB Day 2025 is "Yes! We Can End TB", reinforcing the idea that ending tuberculosis is possible with collective effort.

1. Leg pain or cramping (claudication)

Peripheral artery disease signs include leg pain occurs due to restricted blood flow. It usually starts during walking and eases with rest. The pain may affect the calves, thighs, or buttocks and worsen over time.



2. Numbness or tingling in the legs

Reduced circulation due to high cholesterol can cause numbness or a pins-and-needles sensation in the legs and feet. This discomfort often worsens when walking or standing for long periods.

3. Cold or discoloured feet

Poor blood flow due to cholesterol buildup can make the feet feel colder than usual. In some cases, the toes may appear pale or bluish, indicating a lack of oxygen supply.

4. Weakness or heaviness in the legs

Fatty deposits in the arteries reduce oxygen supply to muscles, leading to a feeling of weakness or fatigue while walking. This can make it difficult to walk long distances without needing to rest.

5. Slow-healing wounds on the legs or feet

Poor circulation caused by cholesterol-related artery blockages can slow wound healing. Even small cuts or blisters may take weeks or months to heal, increasing the risk of infections.

6. Swelling in the ankles and feet

While high cholesterol primarily affects arteries, it can also impact fluid balance, leading to swelling in the lower legs and ankles. Swelling may worsen after prolonged standing or walking.

7. Burning sensation in the feet

Some people with high cholesterol and diabetes experience a burning sensation in their feet, especially at night or after walking. This may indicate nerve damage due to poor circulation.

Importance of early detection

The American Heart Association (AHA) states that untreated high cholesterol significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and limb amputation due to severe artery blockages. Early recognition of walking-related symptoms can lead to timely medical intervention and lifestyle modifications.

How to manage high cholesterol symptoms

Making the following lifestyle changes can lower cholesterol levels and improve circulation.

1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet

Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids while limiting saturated fats and processed foods.

2. Exercise regularly

The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as walking, cycling, or swimming.

3. Quit smoking

Smoking damages blood vessels and worsens cholesterol-related complications.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Losing excess weight helps reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) and improves overall circulation.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can elevate cholesterol levels and contribute to poor heart health.

6. Regular health check-ups

A lipid profile test every 6–12 months can help monitor cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol often goes unnoticed until it leads to serious health risks. However, certain walking-related symptoms, such as leg pain, numbness, and slow-healing wounds, can serve as early warning signs of cholesterol-induced artery blockages. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to prevent long-term health issues.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases