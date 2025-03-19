High Cholesterol Symptoms That Strike When You Walk: Know The Red Flags
Recognising early warning signs of high cholesterol, particularly those that appear while walking, can help prevent severe complications.
High cholesterol is often called a silent killer because it doesn't always show obvious symptoms until it leads to serious health complications. However, certain physical signs, especially while walking, can indicate an underlying issue. When cholesterol levels are high, fatty deposits can build up in the arteries, restricting blood flow and causing discomfort, particularly in the legs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), high cholesterol contributes to over 4 million deaths annually worldwide, making it a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Recognising early warning signs of high cholesterol, particularly those that appear while walking, can help prevent severe complications.
How high cholesterol affects walking
High cholesterol can lead to peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition where plaque buildup in the arteries reduces blood flow to the legs. This can cause pain, cramping, and discomfort while walking, signalling poor circulation.
1. Leg pain or cramping (claudication)
Peripheral artery disease signs include leg pain occurs due to restricted blood flow. It usually starts during walking and eases with rest. The pain may affect the calves, thighs, or buttocks and worsen over time.
2. Numbness or tingling in the legs
Reduced circulation due to high cholesterol can cause numbness or a pins-and-needles sensation in the legs and feet. This discomfort often worsens when walking or standing for long periods.
3. Cold or discoloured feet
Poor blood flow due to cholesterol buildup can make the feet feel colder than usual. In some cases, the toes may appear pale or bluish, indicating a lack of oxygen supply.
4. Weakness or heaviness in the legs
Fatty deposits in the arteries reduce oxygen supply to muscles, leading to a feeling of weakness or fatigue while walking. This can make it difficult to walk long distances without needing to rest.
5. Slow-healing wounds on the legs or feet
Poor circulation caused by cholesterol-related artery blockages can slow wound healing. Even small cuts or blisters may take weeks or months to heal, increasing the risk of infections.
6. Swelling in the ankles and feet
While high cholesterol primarily affects arteries, it can also impact fluid balance, leading to swelling in the lower legs and ankles. Swelling may worsen after prolonged standing or walking.
7. Burning sensation in the feet
Some people with high cholesterol and diabetes experience a burning sensation in their feet, especially at night or after walking. This may indicate nerve damage due to poor circulation.
Importance of early detection
The American Heart Association (AHA) states that untreated high cholesterol significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and limb amputation due to severe artery blockages. Early recognition of walking-related symptoms can lead to timely medical intervention and lifestyle modifications.
How to manage high cholesterol symptoms
Making the following lifestyle changes can lower cholesterol levels and improve circulation.
1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet
Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids while limiting saturated fats and processed foods.
2. Exercise regularly
The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as walking, cycling, or swimming.
3. Quit smoking
Smoking damages blood vessels and worsens cholesterol-related complications.
4. Maintain a healthy weight
Losing excess weight helps reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) and improves overall circulation.
5. Manage stress
Chronic stress can elevate cholesterol levels and contribute to poor heart health.
6. Regular health check-ups
A lipid profile test every 6–12 months can help monitor cholesterol levels.
High cholesterol often goes unnoticed until it leads to serious health risks. However, certain walking-related symptoms, such as leg pain, numbness, and slow-healing wounds, can serve as early warning signs of cholesterol-induced artery blockages. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to prevent long-term health issues.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
