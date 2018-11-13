This App On Your Smartphone Can Detect If You're Having A Heart Attack
If a recent study is to be believed, a smartphone app can help in detecting troubles with heart rhythm and can also tell if a person is having a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) heart attack.
HIGHLIGHTS
- AliveCor app can help in accurately detecting STEMI heart attack: study
- The app records ECG wherever you are
- STEMI heart attack can be fatal and needs timely treatment
If a recent study is to be believed, a smartphone app can help in detecting troubles with heart rhythm and can also tell if a person is having a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) heart attack. A STEMI heart attack can be fatal if a person fails to receive a quick and timely treatment. This smartphone app can help in detection of STEMI heart attack and detect heart rhythm trouble nearly as accurately as a standard hospital electrocardiogram (ECG), reports healthline. The lead investigator of the study was reported as saying that the app can help a person take speedy decision for seeking care on time, thus enabling doctors to act immediately.
The study was presented by researchers of Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute at American Heart Association's 2018 Scientific Session in Chicago. Participants of study included 204 chest pain patients, who received the standard 12-lead ECG, and ECG through AliveCor app - using a special two-wire attachment.
A standard ECG comprises 12 wires, where each wire looks at a different part of the heart. Similarly, the two wires of AliveCor app moved around the body to examine all 12 areas of heart. Researchers found that the app can accurately diagnose STEMI heart attack, as compared to the traditional ECG. The app records ECG wherever you are and sends it to the cloud where a cardiologist can review it immediately.
What is a STEMI heart attack?
STEMI heart attacks occur when one of the major arteries of heart get completely blocked. No blood flows to the part of the heart which is fed by that artery. Common symptoms of STEMI heart attack include chest pain, dizziness and nausea.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that almost half of heart attack deaths happen outside hospital as people don't recognise early warning signs of heart attack.
Quick treatment is the key to surviving a heart attack. There is a direct relationship between the amount of time an artery is blocked and the chances of survival.
Now, with a smartphone app telling accurate ECG results, a person can find out if they are having a heart attack quit conveniently.
Such smartphone apps are low in cost as compared to conventional medical equipment. They are more easily accessible in developing countries and in places where limited medical equipment is available. But this is provided that a person uses them with appropriately. Experts are of the belief that collecting data on day-to-day basis can help in achieving better outcomes.
(With inputs from healthline.com)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
