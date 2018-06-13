This Simple Change In Lifestyle Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attack
A study in Andrews University shows the effects of positive changes in diet and lifestyle on blood pressure. This study can help minimize the chances of a heart stroke in half.
Proper diet and exercise can help maintain a healthy heart
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diet and exercise can help in reducing blood pressure effectively
- Optimum blood pressure can minimize risk of stroke
- Managed lifestyle can eliminate the need for artificial medicine
Other studies have shown that a blood pressure reduction of this magnitude can cut a person's risk of heart disease or stroke in half.
"By adapting selected lifestyle health principles, half of the people in our study achieved normal blood pressure within two weeks while avoiding the side effects and costs associated with blood pressure medications," said research team leader M. Alfredo Mejia. "The Newstart Lifestyle programme works quickly, is inexpensive and uses a palatable diet that allows for moderate amounts of salt and healthy fats from nuts, olives, avocado and certain vegetable oils."
The reduction in blood pressure accomplished by the programme was equivalent to what can be achieved using three half-dose standard medications for blood pressure. In addition, 93 percent of the participants were able to either reduce the dose (24 percent) or eliminate their blood pressure medications (69 percent).
People participating in the Newstart Lifestyle programme followed a vegan diet, walked outside daily, drank substantial quantities of water, got adequate daily sleep and participate in optional spiritual activities. The programme's vegan diet consisted of foods, such as legumes, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, olives, avocados, soymilk, almond milk and whole-grain breads.
Next, the researchers plan to test the programme in more people over a longer time period to better understand its long-term effects and biological basis. They also want to determine if the programme can be used to improve other health problems, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity.