Want To Control Blood Sugar Spikes? Check Out This Nutrition Hack By Health Expert
Food plays a vital role in achieving health goals and in fulfilling bodies' nutritional requirements. While people are often mindful of what they eat, a simple yet powerful phenomenon known as the “Eating Order” is still overlooked. Eating Order or the sequence in which you eat the food can be a total game-changer.
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her recent Instagram post states that the order in which an individual eats food affects various factors such as their ageing, body weight, as well as hormones. A right eating order is a sustainable approach, wherein people don't need to eliminate key food groups (like carbohydrates) in order to be well. Instead, they have to consider the order in which they eat their food to boost health, particularly their blood sugar levels, the nutritionist said.
Citing a research paper from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, the nutritionist says, “If you eat your vegetable and proteins before you eat your carbs, there is a 30-40 per cent reduction in insulin and glucose spikes.”
Makhija explains that eating fibre first is almost like putting clothes on the carbs. Notably, fibre slows down gastric emptying by flattening the insulin and glucose curve, hence, the spikes of sugar are also reduced.
Sharing the results of the research, the health expert writes that “the researchers found that glucose levels were 29%, 37% and 17% lower at the 30, 60 and 120-minute checks, compared with when carbohydrates were consumed first.”
Insulin, too, was noted to be significantly lower when the participants ate vegetables and protein first.
Along with keeping your blood sugar levels in check, the nutritionist opines, that eating fibre and proteins before carbohydrates can have a number of health benefits, including:
- Better hormonal balance
- Improved fertility
- Fewer cravings
- Better skin
- Reduced inflammations
- Slower ageing
- Reduced risk of disease.
Watch the video here:
It is also important to plan your diet based on your health requirements and keep an eye on portion control.
