Home »  Eyes »  These Tips Will Help Protect Your Eyes From Prolonged Screen Time

These Tips Will Help Protect Your Eyes From Prolonged Screen Time

In this article, we share some tips to protect your eyes from excessive screen time.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jul 19, 2024 04:14 IST
3-Min Read
These Tips Will Help Protect Your Eyes From Prolonged Screen Time

By integrating these tips into your daily routine, you can significantly reduce eye strain

Screen time refers to the duration spent looking at digital screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. Prolonged screen time can strain the eyes, leading to symptoms such as dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and headaches, collectively known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. Over time, excessive screen exposure may exacerbate these issues and potentially contribute to more severe eye health problems. Implementing protective tips can help mitigate the negative impact of prolonged screen time, thereby reducing the risk of long-term eye damage and discomfort. Read on as we share some tips to protect your eyes from excessive screen time.

Tips to help protect your eyes from prolonged screen time



RELATED STORIES
related

10 Ways Excessive Screen Time Is Affecting Your Health

Here we share some ways in which high screen time affects our health and also share tips to avoid it.

related

Want To Reduce Phone Screen Time? Try These 6 Tips

Excess Screen Time: In this article, we discuss strategies through which you can lower your screen time and make it less harmful.

1. Adjust screen brightness and contrast



Proper screen brightness and contrast can reduce the strain on your eyes. A screen that is too bright or too dim forces your eyes to work harder. Adjust your screen settings so that they match the lighting in your environment. For best results, ensure the screen isn't the brightest light in the room, and avoid glare by positioning your screen away from direct light sources.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. Maintain proper distance and screen position

The ideal distance between your eyes and the screen should be about an arm's length, and the top of the screen should be at or slightly below eye level. This positioning helps prevent eye strain and neck pain. For best results, adjust your chair, desk, and monitor height to achieve a comfortable and ergonomic setup.

3. Use blue light filters

Blue light from screens can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to eye strain. Using blue light filters, either through screen settings, software, or glasses, can help mitigate these effects. For best results, enable blue light filtering on your devices or wear blue light-blocking glasses, especially in the evening hours.

4. Blink regularly

Blinking moisturises your eyes and prevents dryness. When staring at screens, people tend to blink less, which can lead to dry eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink more often. For best results, practice the habit of complete blinks by fully closing your eyelids every few seconds to ensure your eyes stay lubricated.

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Adjust ambient lighting

Proper ambient lighting reduces glare and strain. Avoid working in a dark room with a bright screen or in overly bright environments that cause screen reflections. For best results, use soft, indirect lighting and consider using desk lamps with adjustable brightness to create a balanced lighting environment.

6. Take regular breaks

Taking longer breaks every hour helps reduce prolonged exposure to screens. Stand up, stretch, and walk around to improve blood circulation and reduce overall body fatigue. For best results, aim for a five-minute break every hour, away from any screens, to give your eyes a complete rest.

7. Use artificial tears

Artificial tears can help prevent dry eyes by adding moisture. Prolonged screen use can reduce tear production, leading to dryness and discomfort. For best results, use preservative-free artificial tears a few times a day, especially if you feel your eyes are dry or irritated.

By integrating these tips into your daily routine, you can significantly reduce eye strain and protect your vision from the adverse effects of prolonged screen time.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases