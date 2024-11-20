Easy Protection Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe In Delhi Pollution
Experts warn that prolonged exposure to polluted air can significantly harm eye health, potentially leading to reduced vision if left untreated.
Delhi's severe air pollution has led to a 40% rise in eye-related ailments, including dryness, redness, itching, and watering of eyes. Patients with pre-existing conditions such as dry eye syndrome and ocular allergies are experiencing worsening symptoms, while new cases of eye irritation are also emerging rapidly. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to polluted air can significantly harm eye health, potentially leading to reduced vision if left untreated.
The need for eye care amid pollution
Delhi's worsening air quality index (AQI), consistently in the "very poor" category, underscores the urgent need to protect eye health. Pollutants, including fine dust and toxic gases, act as irritants, inflaming the delicate ocular surface. Over time, these pollutants can cause chronic dryness, allergic reactions, and even increase the risk of infections and long-term vision issues if preventive measures are not taken. Protecting your eyes is, therefore, not just about immediate relief but about safeguarding long-term ocular health.
How pollution impacts eye health
Pollution poses serious threats to the eyes, as irritants like dust and chemicals damage the corneal surface. The pollutants exacerbate symptoms of dryness, itchiness, and discomfort, particularly for individuals already suffering from dry eye or allergies. Over time, unaddressed pollution exposure may lead to vision impairment or chronic eye conditions.
Tips to Protect Your Eyes from Pollution
Here are eight practical ways to keep your eyes safe in Delhi's polluted environment:
1. Wear Protective Eyewear
Use wraparound sunglasses to shield your eyes from dust and particulate matter. These glasses also reduce UV exposure, providing added protection.
2. Use Lubricating Eye Drops
Over-the-counter artificial tears help keep your eyes moist, reducing irritation caused by dryness. Consult a doctor for the right product.
3. Limit Outdoor Exposure
Avoid stepping out during peak pollution hours, especially early mornings or late evenings when smog levels are high.
4. Keep Eyes Clean
Wash your eyes with clean, filtered water regularly to remove any settled dust or pollutants. Avoid rubbing your eyes to prevent further irritation or infections.
5. Use a Cold Compress
If you experience itching or mild irritation, apply a cold compress to soothe your eyes and reduce inflammation.
6. Avoid Contact Lenses
During high pollution levels, switch to glasses as lenses can trap pollutants and worsen irritation.
7. Create a Safe Indoor Environment
Use air purifiers at home and keep windows closed to minimise indoor pollution. Maintaining indoor humidity can also help combat dryness.
8. Stay Hydrated and Maintain a Healthy Diet
Drink plenty of water and consume foods rich in antioxidants, such as carrots and green leafy vegetables, to promote eye health from within.
The increase in pollution levels of Delhi demand proactive measures to protect eye health. Simple habits like wearing protective eyewear, using eye drops, and maintaining a clean indoor environment can significantly reduce the risk of pollution-related eye problems. Taking these steps ensures not just immediate comfort but also the preservation of long-term vision, helping you navigate the challenges of urban living safely.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
