Home »  Emotions »  Anxiety: Do You Often Feel Anxious? Try These Self-Regulating Tips For Relief

Anxiety: Do You Often Feel Anxious? Try These Self-Regulating Tips For Relief

Below we discuss some strategies you can follow to reduce anxiety and boost your overall health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 6, 2024 07:06 IST
3-Min Read
Anxiety: Do You Often Feel Anxious? Try These Self-Regulating Tips For Relief

Connecting with supportive family, friends, or community groups can boost mental health

Anxiety is a mental health condition characterised by persistent and excessive worry, fear, or unease. It is often accompanied by physical symptoms like restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and muscle tension. Anxiety can significantly impact one's daily life, relationships, and overall well-being. In this article, we discuss some strategies you can follow to reduce anxiety and boost your overall health.



RELATED STORIES
related

Anxiety: Do You Have Social Anxiety? Try These Tips To Overcome It

Below we list the common signs of social anxiety and also share tips to help you overcome it.

related

6 Ways Practising Breathing Exercises Daily Can Boost Your Health

Read on as we share some amazing benefits of practicing breathing exercises.

10 Self-regulating strategies to help reduce anxiety:



1. Deep breathing

Practicing deep breathing can help calm the nervous system and lower anxiety levels. Deep breathing activates the body's relaxation response, reducing anxiety symptoms such as rapid heartbeat and shallow breathing. Breathe in slowly through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale fully through your mouth. Repeat several times.

2. Progressive muscle relaxation

This technique involves tensing and then releasing different muscle groups in your body, promoting relaxation and reducing muscle tension commonly associated with anxiety. Start by tensing your toes and gradually work your way up to your face.

3. Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness helps to focus your attention on the present moment, reducing anxiety linked to the past or future. By observing your thoughts without judgment, you can avoid ruminating on negative or stressful experiences.

4. Physical exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity, such as aerobic exercises or yoga, produces endorphins, also known as "feel-good" hormones. These endorphins boost mood, improve sleep, and reduce anxiety. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

5. Cognitive restructuring

This technique involves identifying and challenging negative thoughts that contribute to anxiety. By replacing these thoughts with more realistic and positive ones, cognitive restructuring can help alleviate anxiety and improve mental well-being.

6. Journaling

Writing down your thoughts and emotions can provide an outlet for self-expression and reflection. It helps to identify triggers that cause anxiety, understand recurring patterns, and develop effective coping strategies.

7. Establishing a routine

Having a structured daily routine provides predictability, stability, and a sense of control, which can all contribute to reduced anxiety. Ensure you allocate time for self-care activities, relaxation, and hobbies.

8. Social support

Connecting with supportive family, friends, or community groups can boost mental health by providing a sense of belonging and fostering emotional validation. Seeking support helps to reduce feelings of isolation and provides an outlet for sharing concerns and worries. Participating in therapy or joining support groups can also be effective in reducing anxiety.

9. Limiting stimulants

Reducing or avoiding substances such as caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol can improve anxiety symptoms. Stimulants can increase heart rate, disrupt sleep, and induce feelings of restlessness or nervousness.

10. Setting boundaries

Establishing and enforcing personal boundaries helps to cultivate self-respect and reduce anxiety caused by overextending oneself. Learn to say "no" when necessary, prioritise self-care, and communicate your boundaries effectively.

To derive maximum benefit from these strategies, it's important to incorporate them into your daily routine consistently. Experiment with different strategies to find the ones that work best for you. Remember, finding relief from anxiety may take time, so be patient with yourself. Implementing these strategies regularly can improve mental health by reducing stress, enhancing emotional well-being, and promoting relaxation.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases