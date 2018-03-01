What Is That Ringing Sound In My Ear?
Tinnitus makes you hear weird whistling, roaring, ringing and hussing sounds.
Tinnitus is more common among older people
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tinnitus is caused by damage in inner or middle ear
- Listening to loud sounds regularly can lead to tinnitus
- Subjective tinnitus is more common than objective tinnitus
Subjective tinnitus is other kind of tinnitus, which is comparatively more common than objective tinnitus. In subjective tinnitus, only you can hear the ringing and roaring sounds.
Causes of tinnitus
1. Usually, there is a damage in your inner or middle ear which causes tinnitus. Middle ear picks up sound waves makes inner ear transmit electrical impulses to brain. Damage in the inner ear affects the way brain processes these sounds.
2. Also, if there's any damage to ear drums or the bones in middle ear, there can be an interference with how you hear sounds.
3. Some people develop tinnitus because of listening to loud sounds quite regularly.
4. Besides, people suffering for problems of blood pressure, cholesterol, neck and head injuries, age-related hearing loss, joint disorders or accumulation of excess ear wax.
Diagnosis of tinnitus
Initially, a hearing test is done for the diagnosis of tinnitus. The doctor examines if you have tinnitus by comparing your hearing pattern with what people of your age and sex should hear. CT or MRI scans are also done to diagnose tinnitus.
Also read: Here's Why You Must Get Your Child's Ears Pierced
Treatment of tinnitus
After taking care of the abnormalities in your blood vessels and removing excess ear wax, doctors may switch to the following methods if the condition continues to affect you:
1. At-home treatment
People suffering from tinnitus often use noise-suppression machines that help in reducing the ringing and roaring sounds. Masking devices can also be helpful.
2. Lifestyle changes
Bringing some changes in your lifestyle can help in treating tinnitus. Take less stress, engage in a hobby and avoid exposure to loud noises.
3. Drug therapy
Medication might be helpful in dealing with tinnitus. However, not everyone responds to drug therapy and may suffer from side effects like blurry vision, constipation, nausea and fatigue.
Ways to prevent tinnitus
Tinnitus can be prevented by protecting your ears from loud noises. Make sure to watch television or listen to music or radio at low volume. Avoid medications that can cause tinnitus symptoms to recur and get regular hearing tests.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.