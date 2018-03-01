ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Is That Ringing Sound In My Ear?

Tinnitus makes you hear weird whistling, roaring, ringing and hussing sounds.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 1, 2018 03:16 IST
3-Min Read
Tinnitus is more common among older people

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Tinnitus is caused by damage in inner or middle ear
  2. Listening to loud sounds regularly can lead to tinnitus
  3. Subjective tinnitus is more common than objective tinnitus
Ever experienced a strange ringing or buzzing sound in your ears? The condition, known as tinnitus, makes you hear weird whistling and hussing sounds as well. Even though there is nothing close to you or your ears, you hear these roaring and buzzing sounds. This is the reason why sounds of tinnitus are often termed as phantom sounds. These sounds can sometimes be really annoying and might even interfere with the real sounds around you. It is said that people suffering from anxiety, depression and stress often experience tinnitus.
 
tinnitus

Tinnitus can interfere with your normal hearing process

Tinnitus can be experienced in one or both ears and can happened to people of all ages. Tinnitus can either be objective or subjective. Objective tinnitus is the one where both you and other people around you can hear noises. This kind of tinnitus happens because of abnormality in blood vessels in and around ears. This can also make you and people around you hear a pulsing sound when your heart beats.

Subjective tinnitus is other kind of tinnitus, which is comparatively more common than objective tinnitus. In subjective tinnitus, only you can hear the ringing and roaring sounds.

Causes of tinnitus

1. Usually, there is a damage in your inner or middle ear which causes tinnitus. Middle ear picks up sound waves makes inner ear transmit electrical impulses to brain. Damage in the inner ear affects the way brain processes these sounds.

2. Also, if there's any damage to ear drums or the bones in middle ear, there can be an interference with how you hear sounds.

3. Some people develop tinnitus because of listening to loud sounds quite regularly.

4. Besides, people suffering for problems of blood pressure, cholesterol, neck and head injuries, age-related hearing loss, joint disorders or accumulation of excess ear wax.

Diagnosis of tinnitus

Initially, a hearing test is done for the diagnosis of tinnitus. The doctor examines if you have tinnitus by comparing your hearing pattern with what people of your age and sex should hear. CT or MRI scans are also done to diagnose tinnitus.

Treatment of tinnitus

After taking care of the abnormalities in your blood vessels and removing excess ear wax, doctors may switch to the following methods if the condition continues to affect you:

1. At-home treatment

People suffering from tinnitus often use noise-suppression machines that help in reducing the ringing and roaring sounds. Masking devices can also be helpful.

2. Lifestyle changes

Bringing some changes in your lifestyle can help in treating tinnitus. Take less stress, engage in a hobby and avoid exposure to loud noises.

3. Drug therapy

Medication might be helpful in dealing with tinnitus. However, not everyone responds to drug therapy and may suffer from side effects like blurry vision, constipation, nausea and fatigue.

Ways to prevent tinnitus

Tinnitus can be prevented by protecting your ears from loud noises. Make sure to watch television or listen to music or radio at low volume. Avoid medications that can cause tinnitus symptoms to recur and get regular hearing tests.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



