Here's Why You Must Get Your Child's Ears Pierced
This Vedic Rite has long-term benefits for your baby. Check here.
When a baby is just a few days old, it is traditional practice to get the ears pierced
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ear piercing maintains reproductive health of babies
- It is important for the development of their brain
- Central point of the ear is where the centre for vision lies
So why do you get ears pierced? Um well, to look attractive!
But why do people in India get a little baby's ears pierced, the infant does not care about looking attractive, does it?
When a baby is just a few days old, it is traditional practice to get the ears pierced of the baby. Well, as it turns out this Vedic rite and extremely painful for a baby has a set of long-term benefits. Take a look.
1. Healthy for reproductive organs
Right in the middle of the lobe of the ear is an extremely important point in the body, a point responsible for the health of your reproductive organs. It keeps the male reproductive organs robust and also maintains menstrual cycles in a woman.
2. For the brain
The ear lobes also contain lobe points which connect the right and left hemisphere of the brain. Piercing ears helps in activating both sides of the brain. Stipulation of this point ensures a fast and healthy development of the brain. Therefore, it is very important to pierce a baby's ears during the first eight months because that is when the brain is undergoing development.
3. Improves eyesight and keeps ears healthy
Central point of the ear is where the centre for vision lies. Hence, it is very important to stipulate this point for improving vision for the baby. What's more, piercing is important for keeping the ears healthy.
4. Keeps the digestive system in check
Termed as the hunger point by acupressure, this point is responsible for keeping the digestive system in check. It rules the digestive system of a person's body and reduces the chances of obesity.
5. Ear piercing is done differently for both genders
So you must have noticed that a boy's right ear is pierced first and a girl's left ear. But why is that done? This is because specific halves of the human body coincide with genders, that is, the right side is masculine and left side is feminine. The right ear is pierced first in men to trigger the yin organs to control diseases in men and the left one is pierced first in girls to trigger the yang organs to control diseases in women.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------