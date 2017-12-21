ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Side Effects Of Sleeping Pills You Didn't Know

7 Side Effects Of Sleeping Pills You Didn't Know

Prolonged use of hypnotics can be very fatal to your health. Here are 7 reasons why.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 21, 2017 08:10 IST
3-Min Read
Taking sleeping pills may increase the risk of heartburn

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sleeping pills lead to heart burn
  2. Overdose of sleeping pills can be very fatal to health
  3. Hypnotics may cause acid reflux and hypersomnia

Do you have a habit of taking sleeping pills every night? Are you under the impression that what you are doing is completely fine? Hypnotics or soporific drugs, commonly known as sleeping pills are a type of psychoactive drug that induces sleep and used to make anesthetics and treat insomnia. Many hypnotic drugs are habit-forming and, due to a large number of factors known to disturb the human sleep pattern. Here are the 7 side effects of sleeping pills you didn't know about.

sleeping pills

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Prolonged use may develop resistance in the body

With people battling with insomnia, sleeping pills may be effective initially. However, using such drugs ifor a long period of time will make your body develop immunity against them. This might lead to taking an overdose of such hypnotics, which in turn can be very fatal.

Also read: Must Know: Important Medication Safety Tips

2. Erratic Behavior

Some sleeping pills may cause parasomnia which might induce a state of semi-consciousness where the patient may do a lot of things while in sleeping state and may not even remember doing it. Ambien, a hypnotic was reported to have patients engaging in driving, making phone calls, having sex or gorging on candy bars - while more or less asleep - and having no recollection of it.

3. They are addictive

Sleeping pills are generally prescribed for a short amount of time, generally not for more than a week. They present a mortal danger when taken in long term. Once the threshold of three months is crossed, it becomes very difficult to let go of these and medical intervention might be needed to let go of this habit after withdrawal symptoms start appearing. It usually worsens the sleeping problems.

4. Increased risk of death and cancer

Even when not taken often, taking sleeping pills increases your risk of dying. It is suggested that when insomnia is caused by depression, doctors should treat the disorder, rather than prescribing pills for insomnia. Sleeping pills also make you more prone to developing cancer overtime.

5. Risk of Memory Loss

Prolonged use of sleeping pills makes you more susceptible to memory loss. Studies found that the elderly people who are prescribed sleeping pills become more prone to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Also read: Top 3 Nutrients Essential For Boosting Your Memory Power

6. Increased risks of acid reflux

If you have heartburn, you might not want to take sleeping pills for your insomnia. It increases your risk of acid reflux at night, damaging the cells lining the esophagus. Try eating sleep inducing food items, meditation techniques and yoga postures to induce sleep.

7. Drowsiness

Taking sleeping pills may make you tired and drowsy for the next day. Sleeping pills are powerful hypnotics and can have a lasting effect till the next day, making you prone to exhaustion. Aromatherapy is a good alternative method to hypnotics.

However, sometimes taking sleeping pills may become necessary. Make it a point to consult your doctor before using any such hypnotics to get you the best drug for your use.


