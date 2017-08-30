Must Know: Important Medication Safety Tips
You should be very careful with your medications
Medicines are used to treat various diseases, manage severe health conditions and relieve symptoms. Medicines are generally safe when used as prescribed or as directed on the label, but there are risks in taking any medicine. The more you know about any medication you use, the better you can be sure you are using it properly. For every medication taken by you, whether it's a prescription medication or an over-the-counter drug, you can keep a chart to be sure you understand what the medication does and how to use it.
If you can't find the information on the medication bottle or in the patient information that came with the medication or have trouble understanding the information, be sure to ask your doctor or pharmacist. Seniors are most likely to take multiple medications. They are also sensitive to the effect caused by these medicines. Declining vision, hearing, and memory also contribute to medication risks. It is also advisable not to take medications without consulting your doctor. Taking the wrong medicines can harm your body. Storing medicines in the right place is very important. Never store your medications in location that are humid, too hot or too cold. For example: do not store medications in the bathroom cabinets.
The tips below will help you prevent mistakes and adverse drug reactions:
1. Do take each medication exactly as it has been prescribed. Do not take an overdose of medicines as it may be injurious to health.
2. Make sure that your doctor is well informed about all the medications taken by you.
3. Let your doctors know if you are taking any vitamins, supplements or herbs.
4. Try to use the same pharmacy to fill all your prescriptions, so that they can help you keep track of all the medications you are taking.
5. Keep the medications out of reach from the children and pets.
6. Read the prescription and the labels very carefully before leaving the doctor's office and ask questions if the instructions are unclear. Do the same with labels when you receive the medication.
7. Don't change your medication dose or schedule without consulting your doctor.
8. Store medications properly in a dry place at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, and out of children's reach. Throw away expired medications, which may be ineffective or even toxic.
9. Ask your doctor about the possible side effects your medication may cause.