Does Diabetes Lead To Erectile Dysfunction?
This World Diabetes Day, find out how diabetes may cause you erectile dysfunction.
World Diabetes Day 2017: How is diabetes and erectile dysfunction related?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Erectile dysfunction can happen to 50% of people suffering from diabetes
- ED one can be at the high risk of cardio vascular diseases
- You can restore sexual health by controlling high BP with diet changes
It is also known as male impotence, describes a man's inability to achieve and maintain erection of his penis sufficient for mutually satisfactory sexual intercourse with his partner. Libido (desire of sex) is different from ED and it may coexist and sometimes due to ED libido becomes low. Erectile dysfunction (or ED) can happen to 50% of people suffering from diabetes and this also represents that your artery may have been affected by Diabetes .By itself, ED is not a disease but more of a signal that something else may be a problem. Like cardiovascular problems.
What is the cause?
Sexual dysfunction can sometimes be caused by disorders such as diabetes, high blood pressure, vascular disease, heart disease, nervous system disorders, and depression as well as an unwanted side effect from some medications. Male sexual dysfunction may be the symptom of such disorders that brings them to the doctor's clinic.
In Indians, age disorders such as erectile dysfunction (ED) are becoming increasingly apparent, because this subject is not discussed openly. ED one can be at the high risk of cardio vascular diseases. Often, we can restore our sexual health by controlling high blood pressure with diet and exercise and our diabetes.
How is erectile dysfunction treated?
There are combinations of treatment approaches -In case your also suffering from Diabetes or Hypertension and abnormal lipids, Controlling Sugar, Blood pressure and Lipids( cholesterol) treatment may help.Withdrawal of Certain Medication like Beta-blocker(bp and Heart), Thiazide (BP )if possible as they can cause ED in some patients
- Lifestyle changes
- Quit smoking,
- Losing the excess weight
- Increasing physical activity
- Reducing prescription or non-prescription drugs that may have a role in erectile dysfunction is necessary.