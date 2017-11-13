ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Silent Symptoms Of Diabetes You May Be Missing

6 Silent Symptoms Of Diabetes You May Be Missing

Time to gain caution! Take note of these silent symptoms of diabetes and if you are experiencing them too often, check with your physician. You might be affected by diabetes and still be unaware of it.
  Updated: Nov 13, 2017
3-Min Read
World Diabetes Day 2017: Are you missing these silent symptoms of diabetes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You may have diabetes and still be unaware of it
  2. Unexplained and unintentional weight loss may indicate diabetes
  3. Elevated blood sugar level can mean mild nerve damage

You may have diabetes and still be unaware of it! 

Yes, there are a lot of indications which imply that you have diabetes. But most of the time, you may just pass on these symptoms thinking that they're normal. Probably due to an unhealthy habit or disturbed body clock, but nothing to worry about. Beware! What you may think as normal disturbances could be a silent symptom of a deadly disease, like diabetes. Most of the people affected by diabetes are not aware of it. This lack of awareness causes the disease to worsen over time.

Time to gain caution! This World Diabetes Day 2017, take note of these silent symptoms of diabetes and if you are experiencing them too often, check with your physician. You might be affected by diabetes and still be unaware of it.

1. Frequent visits to the loo

This one is not known to many people. But if you feel the need to visit the loo too often, this is a silent symptom of diabetes. When your body cells are unable to absorb glucose, kidneys work to break them down and flush out this from your body through urine. Initially it may come to you as an annoying issue, but eventually it can risk serious health issues.

2. Excess thirst

Frequent urinating will make you very thirsty. You may feel the need to drink more and too often, leading to urinating too often. What doctors observe here is that most people feel the need to curb excess thirst with sugary drinks like packed juices and cold drinks. High sugar content in these drinks further exposes you to increased risk of developing diabetes.

symptoms of diabetes

3. You have lost some more pounds

Losing weight is a good feeling. But when it is unexplained and unintentional, you may need to scratch your head a bit and think why this happened. People affected with diabetes feel the need to urinate quite often which induces weight loss in them. This is one of the serious silent symptoms of diabetes.

4. More cravings for sugar and carbs

Excess sugar in the blood stream makes your body struggle for the eradication of the unwanted blood sugar. When the sugar and carbs do not get absorbed, the body craves for more. This is not a very healthy sign. Consult your physician soon.

symptoms of diabetes

5. Exhaustion

Working late and not getting enough sleep is a potential cause for exhaustion. But what if this continues even after you get ample sleep? This is a potential sign of diabetes. Feeling lethargic all the time means that your body is not able to absorb all the glucose it needs to produce energy.

6. Tingling feet

Elevated blood sugar level can mean mild nerve damage. As a result, you may feel a strange tingling and numbness in your feet. Beware! It is a silent symptom of diabetes. 

Happy World Diabetes Day!



