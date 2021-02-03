Sugar Consumption And Diabetes Risk: Here's What You Should Know
Diabetes: Controlling the risk factors of this chronic disease on time can help prevent the complications linked with it. Read here to understand the risk factors better.
Diabetes: Losing weight and consuming a healthy diet can help maintain healthy blood sugars
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes affects the way the body uses insulin
- Uncontrolled diabetes can affect different body organs
- Check your blood sugar levels regularly to avoid major fluctuations
Diabetes is a chronic condition that can be a result of unhealthy diet and lifestyle. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is the key to avoid complications linked with this condition. Many believe that consuming sugar leads to diabetes or if you do not eat sugar you will never get diabetes. But how far is it true? There are several factors which increase your diabetes risk. It is important to keep a check on all of these factors. Recently, Dr. V Mohan took to Instagram to decode the link between sugar consumption and diabetes risk. Here are all the details you need to know.
Does eating sugar lead to diabetes? Let's find out
Dr. V Mohan says in the video, "Many believe that not consuming sugar and sweets will keep diabetes at bay for a lifetime. Yes, those who follow an unhealthy diet are indeed at a higher risk of diabetes. But it doesn't mean that if you don't eat sugar and sweet you will never get diabetes. This is because there are so many other factors that increase your diabetes risk like hereditary, stress and much more. Similarly, just because you eat sugar you need not get diabetes if you do not have the gene or hereditary factor."
Also read: Diabetes: 4 Expert Recommended Steps You Should Follow To Control Blood Sugar Levels
Some risk factors for type-2 diabetes are- unhealthy weight, lack of physical activity, family history, fat around the waist, PCOS and being above the age of 45.
"So, the solution here is regular check-ups. Every adult above 20 or 30 years of age should go for a check-up. Detecting diabetes at an early stage helps you control it, reverse it and definitely not develop any complications. If left untreated and you cross 5-10 years the condition may worsen and develop into complications," Dr. Mohan adds.
Also read: Diabetes: 7 Ways The Condition Can Affect Your Body
Once a year whether you have symptoms, family history or not get yourself checked for diabetes for an early diagnosis and to prevent complications.
(Dr. V Mohan is Head of MDRF-Hinduja Foundation T1D program and also Chairman & Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre & President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.