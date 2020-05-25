Diabetes Diet: These Teas Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Diabetes diet: Some teas are helpful in controlling blood sugars. If you are a diabetic and you love drinking teas you should try some healthy options which can make it easier to manage diabetes.
Diabetes diet: Herbal teas can offer several health benefits to diabetics
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet can help manage diabetes
- Some herbal teas can be beneficial for diabetics
- Green tea can help in weight loss as well as diabetes management
Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can put you at a higher risk of diabetes complications. A healthy diet plays an important role in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. Some teas are also helpful in controlling blood sugars. If you are a diabetic and you love drinking teas you should try some healthy options which can make it easier to manage diabetes. It is advised that diabetics should avoid drinking sugary beverages. Fruits juices should also be avoided as much as possible. Fruits contain natural sugar, to turn them into juices you require more fruits which means more sugar. So, it is advised to eat fruit and avoid juices. Herbal teas are a safe option, here are some to choose from.
Diabetes diet: Try these herbal teas to manage blood sugar levels
1. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is beneficial for your health in various ways. This tea can also help control blood sugar levels. According to studies drinking chamomile tea may help manage blood sugar levels and also help in preventing complications linked with diabetes. This tea is also good for your overall health. It can help prevent the risk of osteoporosis. If you suffer from sleeplessness, chamomile tea may promote sleep.
Also read: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs
2. Green tea
Green tea is widely consumed for weight loss. This tea is loaded with anti-oxidants and several properties which can beneficial for your health in various ways. Drinking green tea is helpful in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. According to studies, type-2 diabetes risk can be controlled by drinking green tea. You should choose green without caffeine and drink in moderation.
Also read: Can Diabetics Eat Fruits? Know Tips To Choose The Right Fruits
3. Hibiscus tea
The beautiful bright red coloured flower is loaded with certain health benefits too. In a study published in Pharmacognosy Research drinking hibiscus tea nay contribute to controlled blood sugars. Hibiscus tea is also helpful in controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and promotes weight loss.
To effectively control your blood pressure numbers, you must consume a healthy diet and exercise regularly. A healthy and well-balanced diet is an effective strategy to fight diabetes. You should also stay in constant contact with your doctor to avoid any major fluctuations.
Also read: Know How Many Almonds You Should Eat To Lower Blood Sugar Levels
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.