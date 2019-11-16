Yoga For Children: Top Yoga Poses To Improve Concentration In Kids
Yoga is beneficial for kids just like adults. It can promote both mental and physical health in kids. Yoga can help in improving concentration in kids. Here are top yoga poses for kids which can help in building concentration.
Yoga for children: Some yoga poses can help in building concentration power in kids
Yoga is beneficial for kids just like adults. Yoga training for children from an early age is a great way to teach and share the importance of stretching and breathing. With asana names such as tree pose, cat pose, cow pose, dog pose etc you can keep the child engaged and healthy at the same time. Yoga is a great method to improve concentration, manage stress, and relax. The value of focussing should be reinforced as early as possible. There should be certain rules and regulations during the child's upbringing. This depends on the goal of parenting, what do the parents want for the child?
There a few specific practices that can help in improving concentration in children, this includes Surya Namaskar, and asanas such as Bakasana, Bal Bakasana etc. These yogic practices work on their inner mechanisms and align their energy fields. By teaching children about balance and coordination, yoga promotes dexterity. Mental and physical poise is achieved when they attempt to hold specific asanas. This develops focus and concentration instilling a sense of accomplishment in them.
Yoga poses to improve concentration in kids
1. Bakasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Samasthithi
- Lean forward and place your palms flat in front of your feet but slightly away from them
- Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart
- Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees just below your armpits
- Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts to your arms
- Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together
- Straighten your arms as much as possible
- Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while
Benefits
- Strengthens your wrists and arms wrists and arms
- Tones your waist
- Your sense of balance, concentration, and co-ordination improves by practicing this posture regularly
2. Bal Bakasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin in Marjariasana
- Place your elbows down flat
- Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart
- Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps
- Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together
- Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while
Benefits
- Strengthens your wrists and arms wrists and arms
- Tones your waist
- Your sense of balance, concentration, and co-ordination improves by practicing this posture regularly
3. Darpan Dhyan:
Darpan Dhyan is the meditation technique with a mirror.
Formation of the posture
- Find a comfortable sitting posture like Sukhasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana
- Place a mirror in front of you. Keep it at eye level and at a distance of about 3 ft. away
- Practice looking at your reflection in the mirror and repeating any affirmations that you may have
- Engage in an inner monologue that is introspective in nature
Benefits
- Builds self-confidence
- Provides channel for questions
- Leads to clarity of mind
- Improved self-esteem
- Promotes self-reliance
Practicing yoga boosts confidence and self-worth in children. Yoga encourages consistency and goal-setting. Repeated practice builds discipline in them and when they achieve asanas, it reinforces the qualities of perseverance and hard work. Yoga teaches children the power of the mind-body connection; as yoga postures challenge the physical body while simultaneously calming the mind. Learning yoga in a community at school, or in the neighbourhood must be encouraged from an early age on so that the children can reap the benefits of it academically, and otherwise, through the building of positive life skills.
