Are Supplements And Immunity Boosters Safe For Kids? Pooja Makhija Busts Common Myths
While we all strive for a well-balanced diet, fussy eaters as well as rampant adulteration in food sources leaves us with something lacking in our child's daily nutritional needs: Pooja Makhija, celebrity nutritionist.
Kids' supplements may help them have more holistic nutrition
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy diet alone may not be enough for kids' nutrition
- We need to grow our knowledge and awareness on kids' supplements
- Parents should get supplements according to kids' age
With the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, the world came to terms with the role nutrition and a well-balanced diet play for overall health and well-being, with immunity becoming an essential buzz word. The awareness that the pandemic brought was not limited only to adults. Today, everyone wants to eat healthy and be the best version of themselves. Immunity is something that builds our own inner foundation and getting this right from an early age can have long lasting positive effects on our health. Additionally, while internal immunity of children is still in its developmental stage, support from the right kind of high-quality supplements can play a vital role.
Are supplements and immunity boosters safe for kids?
Parents often ask if it is safe for children to take immunity boosters and supplements. While a well-balanced meal is the first priority, many times the right amount of nutrition and immunity -boosters don't reach our children via diet alone.
Here is where having a 360-degree and holistic approach to their nutritional needs is important. While we all strive for a well-balanced diet, fussy eaters as well as rampant adulteration in food sources leaves us with something lacking in our child's daily nutritional needs.
Unfortunately, one of the myths in our country is that supplements are generically not good for children and can be harmful or make them dependent. This is not true. We need to grow our knowledge and awareness on what supplement works for our child.
As is the case of one size not fitting all, there are certain thumb rules we can all still follow to boost our children's wellbeing in a completely safe way.
We should know the amount of vitamins needed according to the child's age and also consider only natural immunity boosters and supplements with the purest of ingredients from the right sources.
Besides boosting immunity, supplements also support in healthy growth including both physical and mental aspects. This needs optimised levels of nutrition which we can now access in the right measure.
So while we may like to believe that our children are getting the best nutrition from the food they eat, we know deep down there is something more we can do. We now have home-grown options like Fast&Up Kidz, where the ingredients are completely safe, in accordance to age appropriate quantities and go towards safe and better wellbeing of our active and growing children.
(Pooja Makhija, Nutrition Consultant, Fast&Up)
