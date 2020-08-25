ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Eating Disorders In Children: Know Different Types And Their Symptoms

Eating Disorders In Children: Know Different Types And Their Symptoms

Eating disorders can lead to several issues and increase the risk of multiple chronic conditions. Many children experience eating disorders of different types. Here are some of these and their symptoms.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:41 IST
2-Min Read
Eating Disorders In Children: Know Different Types And Their Symptoms

Eating disorders in children may affect their development

Eating disorders can affect a child's overall health. It can lead to deficiencies of several essential nutrients or lead weight gain in some cases. There is no fixed cause of eating disorder in children but biological, social and behavioural factors can contribute to this condition. Children or teens with eating disorders may experience distress, low self-esteem, fear of being overweight, weakness, fatigue and much more. If left uncontrolled for longer it can also cause anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. There are three types of eating disorders that can affect children. Here's everything you need to know about these and what can be done about these.

Eating disorder in children: Know the different types


RELATED STORIES
related

Try These Interesting Ways To Add More Fruits And Vegetables To Your Kids' Diet

Nutrition for kids: You must try some interestingways to add different nutrients to your kids' diet. Here are some creative ideas for every parent.

related

What Is "Clean Eating"? Does It Lead To Eating Disorders?

Definitions of "clean eating" typically include elements such as eating local, real, organic, plant-based, home-cooked foods, but frequently also touts more extreme strategies, like eliminating gluten, grains or dairy.

1. Anorexia

In this type, the person has the fear of gaining weight and become dangerously thin. People with this disorder eat less than requires on purpose. Some of the symptoms that can be experienced in this type are- less than normal weight, undernourished, low energy levels and negative body image.

4m14ghj8

Consumption of fewer calories than required can affect your child's weight
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bulimia

In this condition, a person overeats followed by actions to make up for overeating. Usually, the person vomits willingly. Some also try fast weight loss pills or heavy exercises. This can significantly increase the risk of several chronic conditions.

3. Binge eating

In binge eating the person overeats in a large amount. It leads to overweight and a higher risk of serious health conditions. It often makes the person feel guilty after binge eating. You may notice the child getting indulged extra calorie consumption.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Picky Eaters: Tips For Parents To Make Sure Kids Eat Healthy; 5 Interesting Lunch Ideas That Won't Fail

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses To Try
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases