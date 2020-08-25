Eating Disorders In Children: Know Different Types And Their Symptoms
Eating disorders can lead to several issues and increase the risk of multiple chronic conditions. Many children experience eating disorders of different types. Here are some of these and their symptoms.
Eating disorders in children may affect their development
Eating disorders can affect a child's overall health. It can lead to deficiencies of several essential nutrients or lead weight gain in some cases. There is no fixed cause of eating disorder in children but biological, social and behavioural factors can contribute to this condition. Children or teens with eating disorders may experience distress, low self-esteem, fear of being overweight, weakness, fatigue and much more. If left uncontrolled for longer it can also cause anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. There are three types of eating disorders that can affect children. Here's everything you need to know about these and what can be done about these.
Eating disorder in children: Know the different types
1. Anorexia
In this type, the person has the fear of gaining weight and become dangerously thin. People with this disorder eat less than requires on purpose. Some of the symptoms that can be experienced in this type are- less than normal weight, undernourished, low energy levels and negative body image.
2. Bulimia
In this condition, a person overeats followed by actions to make up for overeating. Usually, the person vomits willingly. Some also try fast weight loss pills or heavy exercises. This can significantly increase the risk of several chronic conditions.
3. Binge eating
In binge eating the person overeats in a large amount. It leads to overweight and a higher risk of serious health conditions. It often makes the person feel guilty after binge eating. You may notice the child getting indulged extra calorie consumption.
Also read: Picky Eaters: Tips For Parents To Make Sure Kids Eat Healthy; 5 Interesting Lunch Ideas That Won't Fail
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.