Brain Foods For Kids: Top 5 Foods You Must Add To Your Kid's Diet
Simple dietary changes can help your child perform better at school. Certain foods can promote brain function and boost memory power in kids. Read here to know such brain foods which you must inculcate in your kid's diet.
Serve healthy foods to your kids for a healthy brain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Toddlers need a nutritious diet for their development
- Keep sodas, chips and other processed foods away from your kids
- Let your child involve in some physical activities on a daily basis
A child is eager to learn new things all the time. During the initial years, there are certain factors which can contribute to the growth of a healthy brain. From school to play time a child learns a lot of thing in a single day. Each and every factor contributes to their growth. Your kids' diet can also influence the growth of their brain. As a parent, you must add certain foods to your kid's diet for a sharp brain. There are certain brain foods which can help in improving your child's brain power. Here is the list of top brain foods which you can add to your kid's diet which will help your child perform better at school and other activities.
Foods for brain development in children
1. Eggs
Eggs are a great source of protein. It will help in improving the concentration power of your child. You can serve eggs to your kids for breakfast. Eggs served in breakfast will give your child the required energy to start the day. You can cook eggs in different ways and serve the one your kid enjoys the most.
2. Nuts
Your mother or grandmother might have asked you to eat nuts on a regular basis especially almonds. Nuts are beneficial for a kid's brain as they are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Nuts will also add good fats to your kid's diet. You can soak a few almonds and serve them to your kids every morning. It will boost memory and brain function.
3. Oats
Oats are the healthiest option which you can add to your kid's diet. Oats are rich in fibre, vitamin E, zinc and B-complex vitamin. It will promote brain function and keep the digestion process intact. Studies have claimed that kids who consumed oats instead of sugary cereal performed better at school especially in memory-related tasks.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains should be an essential part of everyone's diet. They are loaded with fibre and multiple nutrients and vitamins. You can easily add whole grains to your diet in various ways. Whole grain will also provide the necessary nutrients to your child which will promote memory and brain function.
5. Milk
Making your kids drink milk might be the toughest job but milk is essential for a kids overall development as well for the brain of the child. Make sure that your child drinks enough milk throughout the day. It will help the bones and teeth of the kid to grow.
6. Yogurt
Yogurt is another dairy product which can contribute to a healthy brain. Yogurt can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It will be a refreshing treat for your kids to enjoy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
