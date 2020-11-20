ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

Vitamin D benefits: The study was designed to test the independent effects of vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements as well as to test for synergy between the two. Researchers also examined the possible modifying effect of body mass index (BMI).
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Nov 20, 2020 12:55 IST
3-Min Read
Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

Vitamin D is also needed for strong bones and teeth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ten to 15 minutes of exposure to the sun can help you get Vitamin D
  2. A blood test can help in diagnosing Vitamin D deficiency
  3. Take Vitamin D supplements only as prescribed by a doctor

Vitamin D benefits: Reduction in the incidence of advanced cancer is one of the many reasons you need to take supplements of Vitamin D. The same has been found in a study published in JAMA Network Open. In the study, strongest reduction of incidence of Vitamin D was found among those with a normal weight.

Paulette D. Chandler from Harvard Medical School in Boston conducted a follow-up in the possible reduction in cancer death seen in Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL). The study was a rigorous, placebo-controlled study which took place over a period of five years, reports IANS.

The VITAL study was designed to test the independent effects of vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements as well as to test for synergy between the two. Researchers also examined the possible modifying effect of body mass index (BMI).


RELATED STORIES
related

Its Lung Cancer Awareness Month: If You're A Non-Smoker, You're At Risk Too

The month of November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Smoking is one of the major risk factors for lung cancer worldwide. Quitting smoking and other lifestyle changes can help cut the risk.

related

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: Battling Breast Cancer With Breast Conservation Surgery (Lumpectomy)

National Cancer Awareness Day: Breast Conservation Surgery involves the removal of the breast tumor along with a rim of the normal breast tissue or lymph nodes surrounding it. How much is taken out depends on factors like the size and the location of the tumor.

Findings of the study along with results of the previous studies found that Vitamin D supplementation can prevent metastatic cancer. The role of BMI is still being researched.

Also read: Can Vitamin D Help You From Getting Sick? Know The Truth About Vitamin D

Newsbeep

Other reasons to get sufficient Vitamin D

We all know that Vitamin D is required for strong bones. It helps in absorption of calcium. Vitamin D and calcium together help us have strong bones and teeth. "Vitamin D contributes to the healthy function of our immune system, improving resistance against certain diseases and helps us have strong bones and teeth. It also protects against respiratory infections, heart disease and stroke besides reducing the risk of diabetes. It also has a role in reducing cancer-related deaths and also helps in prevention of cognitive decline and dementia," says Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.

d12o6j7g

Vitamin D is needed for strong bones and teeth
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Vitamin D: 3 Surprising Benefits To Note

  • Sufficient Vitamin D in the body can help in preventing falls in older people, and osteoporosis.
  • It can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis.
  • Having adequate levels of Vitamin D can improve your mood. Vitamin D supplementation can help in reducing depression symptoms.

Ten to 15 minutes of exposure to the sun can help you get Vitamin D. You can also get traces of this vitamin from foods like tuna, salmon, mackerel, mushrooms, eggs, curd, cottage cheese and milk.

However, this may not be sufficient for you to get sufficient Vitamin D. First get a blood test done to examine your current levels of Vitamin D. If you have been diagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency, the doctor will prescribe medicines or supplements that can help in curbing it.

Also read: Vitamin D Overdose Can Lead To These Side Effects; Know How Much You Should Consume In A Day

"Vitamin D syrups can be taken. They can be better absorbed in the body," says Dr Tikko and adds, "Since Vitamin D is fat soluble and syrups are already mixed with fat, they are better to increase absorption of the vitamin. You can take it once a week for eight to 12 weeks, and then once a month."

It is highly recommended that you check with your doctor before taking Vitamin D supplements.

(Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases