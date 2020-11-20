Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D
Vitamin D benefits: The study was designed to test the independent effects of vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements as well as to test for synergy between the two. Researchers also examined the possible modifying effect of body mass index (BMI).
Vitamin D is also needed for strong bones and teeth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ten to 15 minutes of exposure to the sun can help you get Vitamin D
- A blood test can help in diagnosing Vitamin D deficiency
- Take Vitamin D supplements only as prescribed by a doctor
Vitamin D benefits: Reduction in the incidence of advanced cancer is one of the many reasons you need to take supplements of Vitamin D. The same has been found in a study published in JAMA Network Open. In the study, strongest reduction of incidence of Vitamin D was found among those with a normal weight.
Paulette D. Chandler from Harvard Medical School in Boston conducted a follow-up in the possible reduction in cancer death seen in Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL). The study was a rigorous, placebo-controlled study which took place over a period of five years, reports IANS.
Findings of the study along with results of the previous studies found that Vitamin D supplementation can prevent metastatic cancer. The role of BMI is still being researched.
Other reasons to get sufficient Vitamin D
We all know that Vitamin D is required for strong bones. It helps in absorption of calcium. Vitamin D and calcium together help us have strong bones and teeth. "Vitamin D contributes to the healthy function of our immune system, improving resistance against certain diseases and helps us have strong bones and teeth. It also protects against respiratory infections, heart disease and stroke besides reducing the risk of diabetes. It also has a role in reducing cancer-related deaths and also helps in prevention of cognitive decline and dementia," says Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.
- Sufficient Vitamin D in the body can help in preventing falls in older people, and osteoporosis.
- It can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis.
- Having adequate levels of Vitamin D can improve your mood. Vitamin D supplementation can help in reducing depression symptoms.
Ten to 15 minutes of exposure to the sun can help you get Vitamin D. You can also get traces of this vitamin from foods like tuna, salmon, mackerel, mushrooms, eggs, curd, cottage cheese and milk.
However, this may not be sufficient for you to get sufficient Vitamin D. First get a blood test done to examine your current levels of Vitamin D. If you have been diagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency, the doctor will prescribe medicines or supplements that can help in curbing it.
"Vitamin D syrups can be taken. They can be better absorbed in the body," says Dr Tikko and adds, "Since Vitamin D is fat soluble and syrups are already mixed with fat, they are better to increase absorption of the vitamin. You can take it once a week for eight to 12 weeks, and then once a month."
It is highly recommended that you check with your doctor before taking Vitamin D supplements.
(Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)
(With inputs from IANS)
