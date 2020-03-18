ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Vitamin D Overdose Can Lead To These Side Effects; Know How Much You Should Consume In A Day

Vitamin D Overdose Can Lead To These Side Effects; Know How Much You Should Consume In A Day

Vitamin D is extremely essential for your bone health. It helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Overdose vitamin D is also linked with several health issues. Know how much you should consume in a day.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:57 IST
2-Min Read
Vitamin D Overdose Can Lead To These Side Effects; Know How Much You Should Consume In A Day

Vitamin D overdose is linked with several health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin D can help you maintain healthy bones
  2. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D
  3. It can also help in treating depression symptoms

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin is extremely important for the human body. It is responsible for various functions. Just like calcium you should consume enough amount of vitamin D for healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D can also boost your mental health and boost your mood. Overdose of vitamin D can also be linked with several health issues. It is extremely important to consume each nutrient in the right quantity. Both deficiency and overdose are linked with health issues. If you are taking vitamin D supplements, it is extremely important to check the right amount.


RELATED STORIES
related

Vitamin D Food Sources: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Reduce The Risk Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D Rich Foods: Vitamin D play an essential role for better development of bones and teeth. It also provides several other health benefits. Here are some foods loaded with vitamin D that should be on your list.

related

Vitamin D For Pregnant Women: Here's What You Need To Know About The Importance Of Vitamin D During Pregnancy

Vitamin D play an important role for the development of bones. Pregnant woman should consume enough amount of vitamin D. It is important for the development of the baby.

Vitamin D: Side effects of overdose and how much vitamin D you should consume in a day

Dr. Monica Goel explains, "Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and metabolism. It helps in keeping the bones healthy. An average requirement of an individual per day is 400 to 800 units and in terms of consumption it is 15 micrograms daily."

"But everything needs to be consumed in required proportions. Toxicity can occur due to excess intake of Vitamin D in the form of supplements."

Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight

According to Dr. Goel the side effects of excess consumption can be:

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Headache
  • Renal stones
  • Dehydration
  • Dizziness
  • Feeling of fatigue

The above symptoms may occur due to an excess level of calcium in the blood as well.

ud5e932

Vitamin D: You may experience headache due to vitamin D overdose
Photo Credit: iStock

Vitamin D sources

Vitamin D is also called the sunshine vitamin as sun is the best source of this vitamin. Your body produces vitamin D when it is exposed to vitamin D. There are some foods sources of vitamin D as well including mushroom, salmon, cod liver oil, egg yolk, tuna and orange juice.

oplc2ejo

Add more foods rich in vitamin D to your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

If you experience symptoms vitamin D deficiency you can seek medical advice. If your levels are too low, doctor may advise supplements. Take supplements as advised by your doctor.

Also read: These Are The Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency Visible On Your Skin; Know Symptoms And Food Sources

(Dr. Monica Goel, Consultant Physician, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat
Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Does Not Spread From Pregnant Mothers To Newborns: Study

Coronavirus: Telangana Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings

Coronavirus: India Reports Second COVID-19 Death; 68-Year-Old Delhi Woman Dies

Coronavirus: AIIMS Director Lists Out Handwashing Guidelines

Karnataka Begins COVID-19 Containment Steps After 1st Corona Death

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases