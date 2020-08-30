Colon Cancer: Understanding The Importance Of Early Diagnosis; Know Prevention Steps
Colon cancer develops in the large intestine
Colon cancer is cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. In simple language, it is the cancer of the large intestine. The polyps (mushroom shaped swellings in the inner wall of the colon/rectum) can turn into cancer which can be found and removed if detected in its early stages. For effective treatment on time, it is extremely important to be watchful of the symptoms and seek immediate medical attention.
Colon cancer: Importance of early detection
Colon cancer, also known as colorectal or rectal cancer starts as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps. Some of these polyps turn cancerous over time (usually many years). Several factors such as the lack of physical activity, smoking, drinking alcohol, unhealthy diet, being overweight, family history, being older (over 50), inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis puts you at a higher risk of colorectal cancer.
In many cases the symptoms of colorectal cancer and piles overlap with each other. If you notice symptoms like constipation, blood in the bowel movements, rectal bleeding, stomach or frequent gas pain, black or dark-coloured stool or weakness, then instead of dismissing as piles consult an expert. In some cases the doctor may recommend colonoscopy can help detect the underlying cause based on the symptoms. If something abnormal is spotted then a small tissue sample is collected and sent to laboratory for testing under microscope. This is called biopsy. Once, the diagnosis of colon cancer is confirmed, the treatment depends on the stage, location and overall health of the patient. However, treatment options can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy. Remember early detection is the key to cure it.
Today, not only older adults but even youngsters are diagnosed with colon cancer. Due to erratic schedules, faulty eating habits and hectic lifestyles, youngsters who are always on the go, tend to ignore symptoms such as constipation or bloody stools that become fatal later. It is imperative to seek the help of the doctor who specialises in this field for a correct diagnosis and a proper line of treatment.
To lower your risk of colorectal cancer, eat a diet rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Opt for fruits and vegetables. Avoid alcohol intake and smoking. Not only this, but you must also stay physically active by exercising on a daily basis. Remember to speak to your doctor before starting any exercise regime. Maintain a healthy weight to lead a quality life. Do not indulge in junk, salty, spicy and oily food, especially those which have preservatives in them. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, then you must get yourself screened.
(Dr. Pravin Gore, Colorectal Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai)
