World Arthritis Day: 7 Most Effective Foods To Reduce Arthritis Symptoms Like Joint Pain And Swelling
World Arthritis Day 2019: Arthritis causes pain and swelling in joints. It can decrease one's range of motion and cause stiffness. Fatigue, joint pain, joint tenderness, joint warmth and joint redness are some early signs of arthritis. Here are some foods that can reduce these symptoms.
2019 World Arthritis Day: Exercising regularly can help in controlling arthritis symptoms
World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12. The day is meant to raise awareness about arthritis, a condition that is characterised by inflammation in bones and joints. World Arthritis Day is meant to educate people about problems faced by people with arthritis, how the condition affects their day-to-day lives and what can be done for treatment and prevention of arthritis. Every year, World Arthritis is seen as an opportunity to make people realise the impact of arthritis in someone's life. However, with a few diet and lifestyle modifications arthritis can be controlled. In this article, we are going to talk about some foods that can help in reducing inflammation, joint pain and other symptoms of arthritis.
World Arthritis Day: Most effective foods to control arthritis symptoms
Arthritis causes pain and swelling in joints. It can decrease one's range of motion and cause stiffness. Fatigue, joint pain, joint tenderness, joint warmth and joint redness are some early signs of arthritis.
1. Garlic
Garlic is an anti-inflammatory food that can help reducing inflammation and control joint pain caused by arthritis. Studies have also shown that garlic can enhance functioning of some immune cells and improve immunity. A strong immunity can reduce severity of arthritis symptoms.
2. Broccoli
Low in calories and carbs, broccoli is a weight loss friendly food that has been found to reduce arthritis symptoms. Sulforaphane is a compound found in broccoli that can block formation of cell which is involved in development of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is an auto-immune disease which commonly causes morning stiffness and bone deformities.
3. Fatty fish
A rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D, fatty fish is good for your bone health. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, sardines and trout are fatty fish that you can eat regularly for getting relief from symptoms of arthritis. Fatty fish can also reduce inflammation in the body. According to the American Heart Association, you should include at least two servings of fatty fish to reduce arthritis symptoms and reap its anti-inflammatory benefits.
4. Walnuts
Nutrient dense walnuts too are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. It is loaded with powerful compounds that can reduce inflammation associated with arthritis and joint pain. A handful of walnuts daily can help in controlling arthritis symptoms.
5. Spinach
Leafy green vegetables are powerful foods that provide you with a number of health benefits. They are rich source of iron, magnesium, calcium and numerous other micronutrients that are important for your overall well-being. Spinach, specifically, has kaempferol-a powerful antioxidant that can reduce effects of inflammatory agents associated with rheumatoid arthritis.
6. Olive oil
Olive oil is anti-inflammatory in nature and can be beneficial for reducing arthritis symptoms. You can use olive oil as cooking oil, for salad dressings and dips to include it in your daily diet. A study on mice showed that extra virgin olive can reduce swelling in joints, slow down destruction of cartilage and reduce inflammation.
7. Ginger
Ginger is another great kitchen ingredient which can ease symptoms of arthritis. Ginger is anti-inflammatory in nature. Including it in your diet can reduce joint pain. Ginger can be used in almost all food preparations. You can also have ginger tea for additional benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
