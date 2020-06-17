Top Foods To Strengthen Bones And Joints You Should Not Miss
Bones and joint health: Calcium play an important role in building and maintaining healthy bones. Along with it you need to consume vitamin D for better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Here are some foods you must add to your diet.
Bone health: Calcium is necessary to maintain healthy bones and joints
HIGHLIGHTS
- You need exercise regularly for healthy bones
- Add enough calcium to your diet from both dairy and non-dairy sources
- Protein should also be an essential part of your diet
Healthy bones and joints are required for lifetime. Essential minerals are incorporated into diet since childhood for better development of bones. To prevent the risk of bone-related diseases, mothers stress on the importance of drinking milk to children. A healthy diet and lifestyle play a major role in maintaining healthy bones. Many are aware of the need to drink milk for bones and joints. But there are several other foods that you must not miss. In this article, you will learn about the variety of foods you must consume to maintain healthy bones and joints for lifetime.
Foods that support bones and joint health
1. Dairy products loaded with calcium with vitamin D
Milk and other dairy products can provide you the daily dose of calcium. Optimum calcium intake is necessary for building and maintaining healthy bones. Milk and other dairy products are loaded with calcium that can be added to your diet.
Calcium alone is not enough. Vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Vitamin D is the free vitamin as sunlight is the best source of this vitamin. Mushroom, fatty fishes, fortified foods, cheese and egg yolks are some foods sources of vitamin D.
2. Green leafy vegetables
Not just dairy products, there are other sources of calcium too. Green leafy vegetables are too loaded with calcium and other essential nutrients. Spinach, kale, mustard greens and beet greens are some sources of calcium. Leafy greens also contain vitamin K that can reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Vegetarian protein
Paneer and tofu are good sources of vegetarian protein. These are loaded with calcium too. You can add paneer or tofu to your diet in different ways. These can be added to salads, sandwiches or can be cooked in different styles.
4. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are good sources of healthy fats, protein, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acid and much more. Many of these support bone health too. Walnuts, Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios and flax seeds can be added to your diet.
Other ways to boost bone health
