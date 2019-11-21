Bone Health: Try These Natural Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones And Prevent Back Pain, Body Pain And Joint Pain Forever
Bone health: Troubled by constant body pain, back pain, joint pain and muscle cramps? You may have weak bones! Try these all-natural and effective remedies that give you strong bones and reduce risk of bone loss later in life.
Bone health: Get sufficient Vitamin D and calcium for strong bones
- Maintain a healthy weight if you want strong bones
- Get sufficient Vitamin C, D, calcium, magnesium and zinc
- Do weight training and strength training regularly for strong bones
If you are in your twenties and body pains, back pains, etc have already started affecting you, then you need to work on your bone health immediately. Poor nutrition, diet, lifestyle, being overweight and lack of exercise are some of the most common causes of joint pain, body pain and backaches. Unless there is an underlying condition making you feel this pain, improving your diet and lifestyle can help in strengthening your bones. This is only as far as you start to follow them at the right age because minerals can be incorporated in your bones only during childhood, adolescence and early adulthood. Once you reach your 30s, peak bone mass is achieved.
Natural remedies to strengthen your bones
If you have not been able to make enough bone mass by this time, then bone loss is likely to occur in later life. Before that there are going to be a lot more body pains, joint pains and back pain. Bones tend to become more fragile and can break easily. To prevent this from happening and to prevent diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis, following are the tips you should follow:
1. Include vegetables in your diet
Your diet should include as many vegetables as possible. Vegetables are a great source of Vitamin C-which facilitates production of bone-forming cells. Antioxidant effects of Vitamin C can protect bone cells from damage. Your diet should include green and yellow vegetables, which will provide you with Vitamin K- another important mineral for healthy bones. Mushrooms, eggs, dairy products are rich in Vitamin D and calcium, the two super important nutrients for bone health.
2. Get sufficient Vitamin D
Vitamin D is the hero for healthy bones. Because of the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, getting sufficient Vitamin D might be difficult. The body synthesises Vitamin D in the presence of sunlight. Getting even 5 minutes of exposure to the sun can provide you with some Vitamin D.
Food sources of Vitamin D
Fatty fish, mushrooms, broccoli, leafy green vegetables, cheese and milk are some food sources of Vitamin D.
3. Get sufficient calcium through diet
Calcium is your go-to mineral for healthy bones. It is the main mineral found in your bones and your body needs to consume it adequately to keep the bones healthy. Daily recommended intake of calcium is 1,000 mg every day for most people. This is slightly more (1,200 to 1,300) for teenagers and older adults.
Food sources of calcium
Milk and dairy products, seeds, beans, almonds, lentils and leafy greens are examples of foods rich in calcium.
4. Get sufficient protein
Protein intake is important for both weight loss and improving the strength of your bones. 50% of your bones are made up of protein. Proteins are in fact referred to as building blocks of the human body. They help in building more muscle mass making you stronger. Studies have found that lack of sufficient protein can reduce calcium absorption and affect rate of bone formation and breakdown.
Food sources for protein
Nuts and seeds, eggs, milk and dairy products, lentils and legumes and chicken are all examples of foods rich in protein.
5. Do strength training and weight training exercises
This exercise regimen is designed to build muscles, burn fat and make you stronger and fitter. Strength training and weight training exercises should be a part of your workout routine for at least 2 to 3 days in a week. Doing weight-bearing exercises can help in formation of new bone and prevention of bone loss in older adults.
6. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight or carrying extra weight puts extra pressure on bones to carry that weight and weakens bones. At the same time, you should not be underweight if you want healthy bones. Work towards achieving a healthy weight and then try to maintain that weight. Repeatedly gaining and losing weight can be detrimental for your bone health.
7. Eat more of food rich in zinc and magnesium
Magnesium plays the role of activating Vitamin D for absorbing calcium. Zinc is a trace mineral which is needed for mineral portion of your bones.
Foods rich in magnesium and zinc
Leafy green vegetables, nuts and seeds, avocados, tofu, lentils, fatty fish, bananas are all foods rich in magnesium and zinc.
