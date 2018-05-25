Menstrual Hygiene: 6 Menstrual Hygiene Rules Every Girl Must Know
Lack of proper menstrual hygiene sometimes contributes to vaginal and bacterial infections and in some cases can result in a great deal of pain. Here are some simple menstrual hygiene rules every girl must know.
Menstruation is an extremely important part of a woman's life which deserves utmost care and attention. It is her first step towards womanhood from being a girl. Despite being an inevitable part of life, it is still spoken about in hushed tones and in some cases, is subject to myths. In such a scenario, it is quite normal to have lesser knowledge about the importance of maintaining proper menstrual hygiene. Lack of proper menstrual hygiene sometimes contributes to vaginal and bacterial infections and in some cases can result in a great deal of pain. Therefore, it is important for you to increase your knowledge about menstrual hygiene and follow these basic hygiene rules during your period.
Here are 6 basic menstrual hygiene rules every girl should be aware of. Take a look.
1. Change your pads and tampons regularly
Some women opt for sanitary pads and tampons due to their convenience. However, if you put them in place once and forget about it, they may do not good to you. Pads and tampons need to be changed regularly. Experts suggest changing pads in a gap of four hours and tampons, well, never let them stay in for too long. Some women either feel too lazy to change the pad or forget that they have a tampon inside. This is where the problems may stem from. Menstrual blood may attract a number of organisms and that can result in infections, rashes and UTIs. Regularly changing your pads can prevent such infections.
2. Clean your vagina properly
You need to take proper care of your vagina and ensure that it is clean. Even if you are changing your pad regularly, there is a chance that those organisms and bacteria stick around. Some women wash their vagina regularly but not in the correct way which again nullifies the purpose. It is important to wash the vagina from front to back. This way, the dirt in the anus will not be transferred to your vagina or to the urethra, thereby preventing UTIs.
3. Avoid using vaginal hygiene products
The vagina is self-cleaning and does not require any chemical hygiene products. The good and bad bacteria present down there are good enough to keep you clean and free from infections. When you use too many vaginal hygiene products, it kills the good bacteria, thereby resulting in infections. However, you can use limited quantities of vaginal hygiene products to stay clean. Take a small amount of the liquid and use warm water to clean it. Make sure that you do not use inside the vuvla or the vagina.
4. Stick to one method of sanitation
Using one pad or one tampon at a time during heavy flow gives you a reason to keep changing regularly. However, when you use both the techniques together, the need to change is eliminated. But this does not reduce the number of bacteria which accumulate down there. As a result, the bacteria keeps increasing but you do not feel the need to change. Therefore, you must use only one method of sanitation so that you keep changing it at regular intervals.
5. Take a bath
In the ancient times, when a menstruating girl was considered 'dirty', they were not allowed to bathe. Or even if they were, they were supposed to go away from other women and bathe separately. Bathing is a very important part of menstrual hygiene. It allows you to clean your entire body, especially your private parts. It also helps you get relief from backaches, cramps and mood swings. All you need to do is stand under a warm shower targeted towards your abdomen or towards your back.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Be ready on the go
Even if you are outside, you need to be ready with some extra pads and tampons. You never know when an accident may take place and you may need an urgent change of sanitation. Store your sanitary pads and tampons in a clean bag with a clean towel, sanitizer and underwear if you need it urgently.
