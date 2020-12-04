Yoga For Women: Essential Yogic Practices From Puberty To Menopause Every Woman Must Try
Yoga for women: Yoga is beneficial for your mental as well as physical health. Performing yoga daily can offer a wide range of health benefits. Here are some essential yoga poses for women.
Yoga can help you maintain a healthy weight, improve flexibility and keep you fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga helps reduce stress and promotes overall mental health
- Some yoga poses can help regulate menstrual cycle
- Surya namaskar can offer mental health benefits to your body
A lot happens inside a woman's body throughout her life. Right from the age of 12 till after the menopause, her body goes through massive anatomical and physiological changes. These changes are not just on the gross body level, but also hormones. And hormonal balance depends on the state of mind. For this constant change, there has to be a consistent routine to keep the entire body healthy and fit. This consistent routine must go beyond the musculo-skeletal requirements, aesthetics and take the body as well as mind into consideration for maintaining optimum health - a holistic view of health. This can be achieved through the regular practice of yoga.
Some common issues women these days face may include-
- These days young girls have a lot of stress because of which the rhythm of their menstrual cycle gets disturbed. Periods coming too late, too early, over bleeding are all the signs of disturbed rhythm.
- For pregnant women maintaining enough oxygenation with growing fetus, tone of abdominal and back muscles for proper vertebral alignment, strong pelvic muscles for normal labor, healthy ligaments for normal position of internal organs and lowered stress hormones because that if the mother is in stress the fetus will be too - these are all extremely important factors.
- Post pregnancy abdominal muscles strengthening is also very important along with plenty of rest, healthy diet and stress management.
- After the age of 45, the onset of menopause is with irregular periods to the step by step cessation of menstruation. During menopause again the body suffers from hormone imbalance.
- These days PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is a commonly seen pathological condition in young girls, in which multiple cysts are formed inside the ovary. Hormonal imbalance, poor eating habits, stress are causative factors of PCOS.\
To offer comfort from time to time through the above mentioned physiological changes, here are some practices every woman should do regularly.
Yoga poses for women
1. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutations):
Surya Namaskar is one of the best whole body exercises that can give benefits of strength training, functional training, cardio and stretching. Regular practice helps build stamina and core muscles, energises the body and mind, harmonises all internal systems, and improves concentration, metabolism, micro-circulation, regulates menstrual cycle, slows down ageing and is the best solution for depression-brain fog.
2. Ardhahalasana (Half Plough Pose):
This Asana can be practiced with single leg (with other leg folded and gradual practice of straightening it) or both legs lifted up. This is one of the best asanas to strengthen the core muscles and back muscles. A strong core is more than just 6 pack abs, toned abdominal muscles are extremely important in women's health. This asana also improves digestion and blood circulation, strengthens thigh and calf muscles.
3. Bhadrasana (Butterfly Pose):
This asana helps improve blood supply to the pelvis. The ligaments of reproductive organs get nourished well. Bhadrasana improves the tone of pelvic and lower abdominal muscles. It develops flexibility of legs and hip-thigh joint, eases delivery, reduces stress from the abdominal region and calms the mind.
4. Bhramari (Humming Bee Breathing Technique):
Bhramari is very easy to learn and has tremendous therapeutic benefits. This helps lower stress, muscle tension, improve sleep, eases menopausal syndrome, brings hormonal balance and quietens the excited emotional centers of the brain, reduces blood pressure, relieves migraine, highly effective in anger-anxiety and tension, improves concentration and helps in calming the mind to prepare for meditation.
These are some of the most beneficial and power-packed practices. Yoga practice which includes all Asanas, Pranayam and Meditation will offer tremendous benefits to women of all ages.
(Devyani M is a certified yoga expert, athlete and and founder of Devyani's YogaUrja)
