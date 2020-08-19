Image Credit: Getty
Yoga helps in controlling & healing your mind, body & soul. It brings together the physical & mental disciplines for a peaceful body & mind.
Yoga can significantly reduce stress & anxiety. It improves flexibility, muscle strength, respiration, energy & vitality. Regularly doing yoga can tone your body.
While doing yoga, you need to breathe in and out through the nose. Breathing properly is the essence of yoga, the guide throughout your yoga practice.
Sit in a comfortable position. Ground yourself & focus on the centre. You may have an intention, goal or prayer at the beginning of meditation.
Gentle warm-up exercises can loosen up and prepare the body for yoga. Neck
and shoulder rotations, shaking your
hands can reduce lethargy.
It may be challenging to adapt to sitting still. Learn to get comfortable with the stillness involved in yoga, before doing
more advance yoga poses.
Wear comfortable clothes. Have a gap of at least two hours between your last meal and yoga session. Drink sufficient water throughout the day.
For each yoga pose, focus on your breathing, lengthening your spine, and pressing your hands or feet on the floor.
Do not jump into more complex poses.
After completing your yoga routine, lie down in shavasana for a few minutes. It cools down the body and consolidates energy produced through doing yoga.
