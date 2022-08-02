World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Don’t Forget To Include These 7 Superfoods Into Your Diet If You Are A Lactating Mother
The whole process of pregnancy followed by the delivery could be very overwhelming and memorable, at the same time. Becoming a mother comes with a lot of responsibility, which includes taking proper care of yourself and your newborn baby. As you may know, an infant should consume breast milk for at least a few months to remain healthy. In this situation, a good diet plan rich in nutrients works like magic for women to boost milk production.
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2022, which is being celebrated from August 1 to August 7, know about some superfoods that will help you accelerate the process of breast milk production. We have curated a list of about seven superfoods that will help lactating mothers.
Here are the 7 superfoods that will help you improve the production of milk:
1. Spinach
Everyone knows that this humble green vegetable is packed with protein. But it's also rich in iron that helps fight weakness or anaemia and does the work of restoring energy. Since it's monsoon, it would be nice you the spinach is boiled before consumption just to keep various diseases at bay. You can have it in the form of a curry, salad, or even juice.
2. Nuts (walnuts, almonds, cashews)
Here's another superfood that you must include in your breastfeeding diet plan. Nuts are a great source of vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and a lot more that can help lactating women in the production of milk. Nuts also carry serotonin that accelerates the process of lactation.
3. Fennel seeds
You must be aware of this desi superfood. Besides tasting good, these tiny seeds help in the process of digestion. Fennel seeds help in improving the break milk supply. Many people use it while preparing vegetable curries or even in tea or milk for some flavour.
4. Fenugreek seeds
Yes, seeds are very helpful for lactating women. Besides being a great antioxidant, fenugreek seeds or methi is high in phytoestrogens. This, in turn, restores the hormone levels and increases the milk supply.
5. Quinoa
This food works wonders for your health. It's loaded with protein, fibres, vitamins, and minerals. Quinoa could be a healthy addition to your diet because of its nutritive value. The fibrous content in this food item helps in reducing weight and prevents issues like constipation. It also works well for your skin and hair.
6. Dairy products
Women who breastfeed must include a sufficient amount of calcium and vitamin D in their diets. So, relishing dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, paneer and more will be beneficial for your health. The calcium content in these products will help in the baby's bone development.
7. Ajwain
Also known as carom seeds, ajwain is high in nutrients. Its properties increase milk production. Ajwain also helps lactating mothers in dealing with back pain. It's said that ajwain heals the body internally after the delivery. Lactating women are advised to have ajwain water on a regular basis.
So, if you are a lactating mother, hope this list of superfoods will help you take care of your body and nourish the baby's health.
