These 6 Foods Can Replenish Nutrition In Lactating Mothers
Post-pregnancy, mothers should take care of their health by consuming the right foods. Here are the 6 best foods for lactating mothers.
Papaya improves the quality and quantity of breastmilk and is ideal for lactating mothers
Post-pregnancy, a host of new responsibilities dawn on a mother. The mother needs to fulfil the needs of the baby while also taking care of her own body. This often becomes difficult. In fact, some lactating women ignore their health to such an extent that it adversely affects them. Lactating mothers require nutrient-rich food to fuel their bodies. This also helps the baby to grow stronger, smarter and healthier. Here is a list of foods that every lactating mother should include in their diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares her insight into the matter through her Instagram page 'Nutrition by Lovneet'.
Here are the best foods for new mothers:
1. Papaya
Papaya contains vitamins which are very useful for breastfeeding mothers. It is a “superfood” that can boost the quantity and quality of your breast milk. A regular intake of papaya can work wonders for the digestive system. Papaya helps prevent cellulite development.
2. Dalia
Dalia is loaded with a range of health benefits. Made with broken wheat, Dalia is easy to digest and is full of nutrition. It is high in fibre and is believed to be one of the best foods for energy levels.
3. Banana
Banana comes with healthy carbohydrates and B vitamins. Rich in pectin, this super-energising fruit helps in moderating blood sugar levels and aids in gut health. It is a prebiotic that supplies food to good bacteria in the colon. The magnesium present in it helps in fighting postpartum depression and helps uplift the mood too.
4. Amaranth
It's the ultimate all-in-one nutrition formula for new mothers. It can help in fighting hair loss post-delivery. It is a good source of iron, manganese, selenium, phosphorus, and copper that helps in regaining strength.
5. Soaked Nuts
Another powerhouse of nutrition, nuts are high in essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc as well as vitamin K and B vitamins. They're also a healthy source of essential fatty acids and protein. Beyond their phenomenal nutritional makeup, nuts are regarded as lactogenic too.
6. Milk
Drinking milk while breastfeeding is a great choice, provided neither mother nor your baby is allergic. It boasts 8 grams of protein, 50% of your daily needs of vitamin B12, 25% of your daily calcium needs and 15% of your daily needs of potassium and vitamin D.
Lactating mothers should take care of their bodies in order to help the child grow in a healthy way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
