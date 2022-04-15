ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Increase Breast Milk Production? These "Milk Boosters" Can Help

How To Increase Breast Milk Production? These "Milk Boosters" Can Help

One of the best ways to increase breast milk production is by making certain dietary changes. Know These
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 15, 2022 12:01 IST
4-Min Read
How To Increase Breast Milk Production? These "Milk Boosters" Can Help

Moringa has been used since ancient times to boost breast milk supply

Many mothers who are breastfeeding are concerned whether they are producing enough milk to nourish their babies. They can't tell how much breast milk the body is producing or how much their baby is swallowing because they can't see it. As a result, it can be a matter of concern for many mothers. However, breastfeeding mothers can ensure that their newborns get adequate milk. One the ways to do so is by making certain dietary changes that can help them produce more milk. A video recently published on the Instagram page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet' listed the foods that can help breastfeeding mothers produce more milk.

The caption read, “These milk boosters, also known as galactagogues, are ideal for lactating mothers.”

Here's the list:


RELATED STORIES
related

Nutritionist Shares Her Wisdom On Increasing Breastmilk Supply In Lactating Mothers. Find The Useful Hacks Here

The nutritionist suggest well-rounded meals for lactating mothers that include proteins, water and sugar.

related

Diet Tips Breastfeeding Mothers Should Follow: Know What To Eat And Avoid

A breastfeeding mother should consume a healthy and nourishing diet. Here are some dietary guidelines new mothers should follow.

1) Fennel Seeds – These seeds are said to help with the increase in the production of breastmilk supply. Fennel plant has estrogen-like properties that serve the purpose. Both fennel and fennel seeds have phytoestrogens that stimulate lactation.

2) Moringa water – Moringa is herbal galactagogue that promotes or increases the volume of the milk. Moringa has been used since ancient times to boost breast milk supply as well as provide a source of nourishment for babies and mothers alike. It's also loaded with high iron content, which is good for pregnant and lactating women.

3) Fenugreek seeds – Fenugreek or methi is high in phytoestrogens, it restores the hormone levels and increases the supply of milk. It is considered a natural lactation aid.

4) Shatavri – This is an Ayurvedic herb that helps in the production of two hormones — corticoids and prolactin — responsible for improving the quality and quantity of breast milk.

5) Gondh – Feeding gond laddoos to pregnant women has been a tradition in many Indian households. This is because they are nutritious, help in lactation and improve the quality of breast milk of mothers. It also helps the uterus regain its strength after childbirth.

6) Ajwain – Also known as carom seeds, this is prominently used in various Indian dishes along with other spices. It also contains anaesthetic properties that increase milk production and improve back pain in lactating mothers. Ajwain also heals the body internally post-delivery.

7) Nuts (walnuts, almonds, cashews) – We all know that nuts are loaded with healthy fats and antioxidants that ultimately prove to be beneficial to the milk production. Walnuts, almonds, cashews, and pistachios are all good. If the milk supply is low, it is advisable to snack on raw or roasted nuts.

Watch the video here:

All those new mothers wondering how to boost milk production, start consuming these foods and stay healthy.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Brain Supplements, Nootropics and Memory Pills

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases