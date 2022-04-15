How To Increase Breast Milk Production? These "Milk Boosters" Can Help
Many mothers who are breastfeeding are concerned whether they are producing enough milk to nourish their babies. They can't tell how much breast milk the body is producing or how much their baby is swallowing because they can't see it. As a result, it can be a matter of concern for many mothers. However, breastfeeding mothers can ensure that their newborns get adequate milk. One the ways to do so is by making certain dietary changes that can help them produce more milk. A video recently published on the Instagram page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet' listed the foods that can help breastfeeding mothers produce more milk.
The caption read, “These milk boosters, also known as galactagogues, are ideal for lactating mothers.”
Here's the list:
1) Fennel Seeds – These seeds are said to help with the increase in the production of breastmilk supply. Fennel plant has estrogen-like properties that serve the purpose. Both fennel and fennel seeds have phytoestrogens that stimulate lactation.
2) Moringa water – Moringa is herbal galactagogue that promotes or increases the volume of the milk. Moringa has been used since ancient times to boost breast milk supply as well as provide a source of nourishment for babies and mothers alike. It's also loaded with high iron content, which is good for pregnant and lactating women.
3) Fenugreek seeds – Fenugreek or methi is high in phytoestrogens, it restores the hormone levels and increases the supply of milk. It is considered a natural lactation aid.
4) Shatavri – This is an Ayurvedic herb that helps in the production of two hormones — corticoids and prolactin — responsible for improving the quality and quantity of breast milk.
5) Gondh – Feeding gond laddoos to pregnant women has been a tradition in many Indian households. This is because they are nutritious, help in lactation and improve the quality of breast milk of mothers. It also helps the uterus regain its strength after childbirth.
6) Ajwain – Also known as carom seeds, this is prominently used in various Indian dishes along with other spices. It also contains anaesthetic properties that increase milk production and improve back pain in lactating mothers. Ajwain also heals the body internally post-delivery.
7) Nuts (walnuts, almonds, cashews) – We all know that nuts are loaded with healthy fats and antioxidants that ultimately prove to be beneficial to the milk production. Walnuts, almonds, cashews, and pistachios are all good. If the milk supply is low, it is advisable to snack on raw or roasted nuts.
