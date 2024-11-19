Women's Health: Here's How To Reduce PCOS Belly Fat
Here we share some ways through which you can reduce belly fat caused by PCOS.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder affecting women, characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, elevated androgen (male hormone) levels, and multiple small cysts on the ovaries. It often leads to symptoms like weight gain, acne, excess body hair, and difficulty conceiving. "PCOS belly" refers to abdominal fat accumulation common in women with PCOS due to insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances. This type of fat tends to be visceral, surrounding internal organs, and may increase the risk of metabolic complications. PCOS belly can be reduced through a combination of lifestyle changes. Medical interventions, such as medications to regulate hormones or improve insulin sensitivity, may also help. In this article, we share some ways through which you can reduce belly fat caused by PCOS.
Strategies to reduce PCOS belly fat
1. Adopt a low-glycemic-index (gi) diet
A low-GI diet focuses on foods that release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping to regulate insulin levels. Women with PCOS often have insulin resistance, which contributes to fat storage in the abdominal area.
2. Increase protein intake
Protein-rich foods stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce hunger hormones, aiding in fat loss. Including sources like eggs, fish, chicken, tofu, and nuts in meals can promote muscle growth and help reduce belly fat by enhancing the body's metabolism and curbing cravings.
3. Engage in regular exercise
A mix of strength training and cardiovascular exercise is crucial for reducing PCOS belly fat. Strength training builds lean muscle, boosting metabolism, while cardio exercises like brisk walking, jogging, or cycling help burn calories and reduce visceral fat.
4. Practice stress management
Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which can exacerbate fat storage in the abdominal area. Stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness can reduce cortisol levels and improve hormonal balance, helping to combat PCOS belly.
5. Prioritise quality sleep
Poor sleep disrupts hormonal balance, leading to increased cravings and fat storage. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night to regulate hormones like insulin, ghrelin, and leptin, which play a significant role in appetite and fat storage, particularly in the belly area.
6. Include anti-inflammatory foods
PCOS is often associated with chronic inflammation, which can contribute to abdominal fat. Foods like fatty fish (rich in omega-3s), turmeric, ginger, berries, and leafy greens help reduce inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity and aiding in fat loss.
7. Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water aids in digestion, helps flush out toxins, and reduces bloating, which can make a PCOS belly more prominent. Aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily, and consider herbal teas like green tea or chamomile, which have additional metabolic and anti-inflammatory benefits.
8. Supplement smartly
Supplements like inositol, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce PCOS symptoms, including abdominal fat. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting supplements to ensure they are suitable for your condition.
9. Track and reduce caloric intake wisely
While extreme calorie restriction can harm metabolic health, creating a moderate calorie deficit helps in weight loss. Focus on nutrient-dense foods to stay full and energised while reducing overall caloric intake.
Consulting with a healthcare provider ensures a tailored approach to managing PCOS symptoms effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
