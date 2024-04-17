Women's Health: Foods To Help You Lose Weight During Menopause
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to help you lose weight during menopause.
During menopause, women may experience changes in metabolism and hormonal fluctuations, which can make weight management more challenging. Incorporating certain foods into your diet can help support weight loss and overall health during this stage. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet to help you lose weight during menopause.
Here are 10 foods that can help you lose weight during menopause:
1. Leafy greens
Leafy greens are low in calories and high in fibre, which can promote satiety and help control appetite. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which support overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
2. Salmon
Salmon is a great source of protein and healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids. Protein can help increase metabolism and reduce appetite, while omega-3s have been shown to support weight loss and reduce inflammation.
3. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it a satisfying snack that can help control hunger. Additionally, the probiotics found in yogurt can support gut health, which is linked to weight management and overall well-being.
4. Berries
Berries are low in calories and packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. The fibre content helps regulate blood sugar levels and promote feelings of fullness, while antioxidants support cellular health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
5. Quinoa
Quinoa is a gluten-free whole grain that is high in protein and fibre. Its complex carbohydrates provide sustained energy and can help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing cravings and promoting weight loss. Quinoa also contains vitamins and minerals that support overall health.
6. Avocado
Avocado is rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce appetite and promote feelings of fullness. Additionally, avocados contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support heart health and overall well-being.
7. Nuts
Nuts are a nutrient-dense snack that provides protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Eating nuts in moderation can help control appetite and reduce the risk of weight gain. The combination of protein, fat, and fibre also helps stabilise blood sugar levels and support energy levels throughout the day.
8. Legumes
Legumes are a good source of plant-based protein and fibre, which can help promote satiety and reduce calorie intake. They also contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
9. Eggs
Eggs are a nutrient-dense food that is high in protein and essential nutrients. Eating eggs for breakfast can help control appetite and reduce calorie intake throughout the day. Additionally, eggs provide vitamins and minerals that support energy production and overall health.
10. Coconut oil
Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are a type of fat that can increase metabolism and promote fat burning. Adding coconut oil to your diet in moderation can help support weight loss and improve overall health.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help support weight loss during menopause by providing essential nutrients, promoting satiety, stabilising blood sugar levels, and boosting metabolism.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
