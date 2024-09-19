Quinoa To Hemp Seeds: Nutritionist Shares List Of Protein-Rich Items For Vegetarians
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some plant-based food items that are rich in protein.
You can increase your protein intake by consuming these vegetarian foods
Protein is packed with several health benefits. It builds and repairs tissues, produces enzymes and hormones, maintains fluid balance, supports immune function, reduces metabolism, and keeps hair, skin and nails healthy. Protein deficiency in the body can cause fatigue, weakness, hair loss, skin problems, weak immune system and many more. Some protein-rich foods include meat, fish, egg, and milk. But if you are a vegetarian, you must be wondering how to include protein in your diet. Fret not as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has dropped a video on Instagram sharing some plant-based protein options that come with health benefits.
“Can I get enough protein on a vegetarian diet? A concern that a lot of you have expressed. So, I am addressing the same today. Ideally speaking, dal, chawal, dahi, cereal, pulse, and milk are a combination that can provide all the essential amino acids that your body needs. There are nine essential amino acids and these cannot be made by the human body. Therefore, they have to be provided from outside and are called essential. And these amino acids are highly important for all the functioning of your human body,” said Anjali Mukerjee in the video.
Check it out:
Elaborating on how plant-based proteinous items are beneficial, the nutritionist reveals, “For instance, cereals are richer in Methionine and Cysteine, and they have lower levels of Lysine and pulses they are richer in Lysine, and they have lower levels of Methionine and Cysteine. So when you combine the three, which is dal chawal and dahi, the combination works, and you get all the amino acids.”
“However, this combination may not work for you if you have gut dysbiosis, metabolic syndrome, heavy metal toxicity, malabsorption problems, or eating a lot of junk. You will not absorb more protein, so you need protein in supplemental form, and you may need higher levels of protein,” adds Anjali Mukerjee.
Here is a list of protein-rich foods that the nutritionist mentions in the caption, “Looking to boost your protein intake as a vegetarian? Here's a list of nutrient-packed, plant-based foods to keep you strong and healthy: chickpeas, quinoa, tofu, edamame, chia seeds, hemp seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds and green peas. Fuel your body with these delicious plant-based options!”
Note these items if you want a proper protein intake from a vegetarian diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
