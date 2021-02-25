ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  Uterine Fibroids: Here's All You Need To Know About The Treatment Of This Condition

Uterine Fibroids: Here's All You Need To Know About The Treatment Of This Condition

Uterine fibroids are of different sizes- from the size of a pea to that of an orange. These fibroids are neither cancerous nor do they increase the risk of a uterine cancer. However, uterine fibroids can significantly affect the quality of life.
  By: Dr. Aruna Kalra  Updated: Feb 25, 2021 09:08 IST
4-Min Read
Uterine Fibroids: Heres All You Need To Know About The Treatment Of This Condition

Pelvic pain is one of the warning signs of uterine fibroids in women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heavy bleeding related to fibroids can lead to anemia
  2. Uterine fibroids are of different sizes
  3. These fibroids are non-cancerous

The female reproductive system is complex and there are several conditions that can affect fertility or the ability of giving birth to children. One of the most frequent health concerns associated with the reproductive system is the development of uterine fibroids. These are dense, muscular, non- cancerous tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus. These fibroids are neither cancerous nor do they increase the risk of a uterine cancer. However, uterine fibroids can significantly affect the quality of life for those suffering from this condition.

Uterine fibroids are of different sizes- from the size of a pea to that of an orange. It is impossible to determine how big a fibroid will grow. However, the bigger the fibroids, the more likely a person is to experience symptoms that hinder their daily lives. Most women develop fibroids by the time they reach the age of 50 years and it is most common during the 40s and 50s


RELATED STORIES
related

Uterine Fibroids: Know All About The Causes Of Uterine Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors formed in the uterus. Since uterine fibroids are non-cancerous, they do not show many symptoms or cause much harm to the body.

related

You Have Uterine fibroids? Here's What You Should Do

Women who have a hyper oestrogen state or

All about uterine fibroids

Warning signs

Newsbeep

Many people who have fibroids have not experience any symptoms and discover the condition as part of the routine check-up performed by the gynaecologist. However, some of the symptoms include:

  • Periods that last longer than a week
  • Abdominal cramps or pain
  • Pelvic pain or a feeling of fullness in lower abdomen
  • Lower back and leg pain
  • Frequent need to urinate or difficulty in urination
  • Pain during intercourse
  • Bloating
  • Chronic vaginal discharge
  • Associated risks and complications

Also read: Everything About PCOS

55839cmo

Women may experience abdominal cramps due to uterine fibroids
Photo Credit: iStock

For people who experience heavy bleeding related to fibroids, anaemia could be a health risk. Also, in rare cases when a fibroid grows very large, pressure on the bladder and urethra can cause kidney damage. Women should not ignore complications associated with menstruation and other symptoms of uterine fibroids by popping pills available over the counter. They should visit a gynaecologist, who can diagnose if there is any structural or histological uterus problem and immediately start treatment. There are also very rare chances of the tumour turning malignant.

How are uterine fibroids diagnosed?

Most people don't know they have fibroids until they visit a gynaecologist for a routine physical check-up or undergo a prenatal ultrasound. Confirmation may come via tests like transvaginal ultrasound (sometimes with saline pumped into the uterus), an MRI, or a hysteroscopy, a surgical procedure in which a scope is inserted into the uterus.

Myomectomy vs hysterectomy fibroid treatment is very case-specific. Both the treatment methods are highly effective and do not pose life-threatening risks. However, your overall health and expectation from the clinical outcome determine which is better for you.

Also read: PCOS And Infertility: Here's What You Need To Know

Treating uterine fibroids

Myomectomy: It is considered the frontline treatment for large fibroids. In a traditional myomectomy, a large incision in the abdomen is made by the surgeon. The uterine fibroids are located through this surgical incision and removed. The surgeon later stitches the incision post-surgery. There is also a minimally invasive method of surgery known as laparoscopic myomectomy for removal of fibroid which is more beneficial for the patient. A laparoscopic procedure is more beneficial for the patient. In this procedure, the surgeon makes several small incisions in the abdomen. The surgeon inserts a thin tube that has a tiny camera attached at one end. This tube is known as a laparoscope. The medical device helps the surgeon locate and visualise uterine fibroids in a more accurate way. Through the other incisions, the surgeon removes the abnormal growth. A laparoscopic myomectomy is a pain free method with less scarring, less blood loss and promotes quicker recovery for the patient.

Also read: PCOS Vs Endometriosis: Understanding The Difference Between The Two And Effect On Fertility

Hysterectomy: A hysterectomy is the last stage of treatment for this condition. In this procedure, the surgeon entirely removes the uterus from the patient's body. This procedure is undertaken for patients who have developed large fibroids in the uterus. A hysterectomy is a permanent solution for this ailment. However, it is an irreversible process. If the uterus is removed from the reproductive system, the women cannot bear children anytime in future. While choosing hysterectomy, the patient should carefully consider if she is hoping to become pregnant in the future. If yes, then she should not go ahead with this procedure and should rather discuss alternate treatment modalities with her gynaecologist.

(Dr. Aruna Kalra, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Consuming Diet High In Poor Quality Carbohydrates Linked To Heart Attacks

Light Activities May Help Women's Mobility During Ageing: Research

Overweight, Diabetic People At Risk Of Developing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Study Reveals Factors Linked With Elevated Risk Of Bone Fracture

Poor-Quality Diet During Pregnancy Can Increase Obesity Risk In Late Childhood: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases