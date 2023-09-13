Tips To Reduce High Testosterone Levels In Women
Read on as we share some tips to help you inculcate a better routine and overall health.
Being overweight or obese can increase testosterone levels in women
Testosterone is a hormone that belongs to a group of male sex hormones known as androgens. It plays a significant role in the development and maintenance of several bodily functions in both men and women.
In women, testosterone is usually present in smaller quantities than in men. However, women still require testosterone for various functions, including maintaining bone density, regulating libido, and contributing to muscle strength.
Sometimes, women may have higher than normal levels of testosterone, a condition known as hyperandrogegism. This can occur due to various reasons, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), adrenal gland disorders, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or certain medications. Symptoms of elevated testosterone in women may include excessive hair growth, acne, irregular menstrual cycles, deepening voice, and fertility issues.
If a woman suspects she has abnormally high levels of testosterone, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment options. Along with this, you can make small but impactful changes to your lifestyle to further reduce high testosterone levels. Keep reading as we share some tips to help you inculcate a better routine and overall health.
10 Tips to help reduce high testosterone in women:
1. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight or obese can increase testosterone levels in women. Follow a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.
2. Manage stress
Elevated stress levels can affect hormone balance and increase testosterone. Practice stress-management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy.
3. Get enough sleep
Lack of sleep has been linked to increased testosterone levels. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night to regulate hormone production.
4. Avoid high glycemic index foods
Consuming foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can lead to insulin resistance, which can increase testosterone levels. Opt for low glycemic index foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables instead.
5. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol intake can disrupt hormone balance and increase testosterone levels. Moderation is key, so limit your alcohol consumption to one drink per day.
6. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods
Chronic inflammation in the body can affect hormone regulation. Include foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties such as fatty fish, leafy greens, berries, and nuts in your diet.
7. Cut back on caffeine
Consumption of excessive caffeine has been associated with increased testosterone levels in some studies. Limit your intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, and energy drinks.
8. Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water is essential for proper hormone regulation. Aim to drink at least 8-10 cups of water per day to stay hydrated.
9. Avoid exposure to environmental toxins
Certain chemicals found in everyday products can disrupt hormone balance. Minimise exposure to plastics, pesticides, and harsh cleaning products by opting for natural and organic alternatives.
10. Consult a healthcare professional
If you suspect high testosterone levels or have any concerns, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional who can provide personalised advice and recommend appropriate medical interventions if necessary.
Incorporate these habits into your daily routine to help reduce high testosterone levels. However, make sure to always speak to a professional first.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.