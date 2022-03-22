ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  If You Suffer From PCOD or PCOS, Here’s A Diet Plan By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

If You Suffer From PCOD or PCOS, Here’s A Diet Plan By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

For those with PCOD or PCOS, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the diet-related changes that they need to make
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 22, 2022 11:39 IST
4-Min Read
If You Suffer From PCOD or PCOS, Here’s A Diet Plan By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Consuming 60-80 grams of protein improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among many women across the globe. Women living with these conditions have to be extremely careful about their diet and lifestyle. Keeping that in mind, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few diet-related tips on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is an endocrine disorder found in approximately 6.5% of reproductive-age women, and is commonly associated with obesity, menstrual irregularity, infertility, insulin resistance (IR), and clinical hyperandrogenism and/or hyperandrogenemia.”

She added that a PCOS diet was one of the ways to manage the condition. It involved focusing on foods that are low in sugar and fat or glycemic index, avoiding gluten or dairy and more.

Here's what Lovneet Batra suggested:


RELATED STORIES
related

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Health Benefits Of Galia Melon Or Sarda

Galia melon, also known as sarda, has been quite popular in India recently, says Lovneet Batra and has many health benefits.

related

What Foods Can Help You Beat Seasonal Allergies? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Explains

On Instagram, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed the foods that can help beat allergies

1) Focus on a high fibre diet: In this condition, you must closely observe your fibre intake. Include more foods that are rich in fibre. Eat more seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lentils. This is because fibre slows down digestion which is effective when it comes to combating insulin resistance. Also, it supports gut health and maintains hormonal balance. At least have 35-40 grams of fibre per day.

2) Include healthy fats: You need to have a good amount of healthy fats in your diet. Consume at least three to four servings of healthy fats. This will not only help you feel more satisfied after meals but also tackle weight-loss and symptoms of PCOS. Lovneet Batra suggests eating soaked nuts, roasted seeds, avocado, olive oil, ghee, coconut oil.

3) Get more plant-based protein: Do take care of your protein intake. Consuming 60-80 grams of protein improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load. Lovneet Batra stated, “It also increases feelings of fullness and may contribute to increasing postprandial thermogenesis as well as decreasing abdominal fat meal.” Some of the good examples of plant-based protein include lentils, chickpeas, amaranth, beans, nuts and seeds.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:

So, if you are suffering from PCOD or PCOS, do follow these diet plans.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases