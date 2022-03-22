If You Suffer From PCOD or PCOS, Here’s A Diet Plan By Nutritionist Lovneet Batra
For those with PCOD or PCOS, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the diet-related changes that they need to make
Consuming 60-80 grams of protein improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among many women across the globe. Women living with these conditions have to be extremely careful about their diet and lifestyle. Keeping that in mind, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few diet-related tips on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is an endocrine disorder found in approximately 6.5% of reproductive-age women, and is commonly associated with obesity, menstrual irregularity, infertility, insulin resistance (IR), and clinical hyperandrogenism and/or hyperandrogenemia.”
She added that a PCOS diet was one of the ways to manage the condition. It involved focusing on foods that are low in sugar and fat or glycemic index, avoiding gluten or dairy and more.
Here's what Lovneet Batra suggested:
1) Focus on a high fibre diet: In this condition, you must closely observe your fibre intake. Include more foods that are rich in fibre. Eat more seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lentils. This is because fibre slows down digestion which is effective when it comes to combating insulin resistance. Also, it supports gut health and maintains hormonal balance. At least have 35-40 grams of fibre per day.
2) Include healthy fats: You need to have a good amount of healthy fats in your diet. Consume at least three to four servings of healthy fats. This will not only help you feel more satisfied after meals but also tackle weight-loss and symptoms of PCOS. Lovneet Batra suggests eating soaked nuts, roasted seeds, avocado, olive oil, ghee, coconut oil.
3) Get more plant-based protein: Do take care of your protein intake. Consuming 60-80 grams of protein improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load. Lovneet Batra stated, “It also increases feelings of fullness and may contribute to increasing postprandial thermogenesis as well as decreasing abdominal fat meal.” Some of the good examples of plant-based protein include lentils, chickpeas, amaranth, beans, nuts and seeds.
Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video here:
So, if you are suffering from PCOD or PCOS, do follow these diet plans.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
